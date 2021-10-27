Maybe new rule has come now betting companies started buying IPL teams Lalit Modi alleges BCCI highlights new IPL franchise owner CVC links to betting companies

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi has raised questions on the auction process of two new IPL teams that was recently concluded in Dubai. He raised the question as to why the Ahmedabad franchise has been handed over to the betting company operating in the UK. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has earned more than Rs 12,000 crore from the auction of the team of Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

Lalit Modi has questioned the entry of private equity firm CVC Capitals Partners in the IPL as it has investments in companies involved in betting activities. CVC had made a bid of Rs 5625 crore to buy the Ahmedabad franchise of the world’s biggest T20 league. CVC describes itself as the world’s top private equity company with assets under management of $125 billion.

The Lucknow franchise was bought by RPSG Ventures for Rs 7090 crore. According to CVC’s website, its investments are in companies such as Tipico and Sisal which are involved in sports betting. Betting is not legal in India. CVC has also invested in Formula One in the past and now has a stake in Premiership Rugby.

Lalit Modi tweeted on Tuesday and said, ‘I think betting companies can buy IPL teams. Maybe a new rule has arrived. A bidder who wins the bid is also the owner of a large betting company. What will happen next? Has BCCI not done its job? What will the anti-corruption units do in such a case?

The owners of the legendary football club Manchester United had also bid for the IPL team. A BCCI official told PTI that a transparent bidding process was followed in Dubai on Sunday.

“None of the bidders present in the room had any problem with the bidding process. This process was carried out in a transparent manner. The winning bids reflect the growing global appeal of IPL.