Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to host ‘Danger! by the end of the year

Game show “Danger!” announced Thursday that its host, Mayim Bialik, will split hosting duties with Ken Jennings, a former contestant, by the end of the year.
The game was the latest twist in the show’s drawn-out struggle to find a replacement for longtime popular host Alex Trebek, whose death in November triggered a succession battle.
“Danger!” A series of guest hosts began cycling through. It then announced that the work would go to Mike Richards, who was its executive producer. After discovering a series of offensive and sexist comments were made on the podcast by a reporter, he stepped down as host, and left the program altogether shortly thereafter.
Bialik, initially known for the prime-time “Jopardy!” with Richards. was tapped to host a series of Specials, were also listed to begin hosting weeknight shows. On Thursday, the program announced that it would share hosting duties with Jennings until the end of 2021.
Bialik will host the episode starting Monday, which will air till November 5. After that, she and Jennings will split hosting duties as their schedules allow, according to Sony, which produces the show.
Jennings, who holds the record for the show’s longest win as a contestant, was considered a strong contender to take over as the show’s permanent host during the guest host trial, but his previous insensitive tweets surfaced, for which he Apologised. for.
“Danger!” Despite the lack of name recognition among viewers and the fact that, as the show’s executive producer, he oversaw elements of the succession plan, he tried to organize his future over the summer, when he saw Richards, 46, was named as the host.
But a report in The Ringer came after a report revealed derogatory comments made on a podcast several years ago—including a 2013 episode where Richards called his female co-host a “booth slut” because she once had a LA. I worked as a model in a consumer show. Vegas, and mentioned stereotypes about Jews – he stepped down as host. Richards’ previous job running “The Price Is Right” also rekindled old lawsuits, including allegations of sexist behavior.
Sony initially stated that he was a “danger!” will continue as executive producer. But soon afterwards announced that he would be leaving the show altogether.
Before his resignation, Richards took a week’s worth of “Jeopardy!” Episodes on a single day of filming, which are currently airing. Bialik’s episodes will follow.
A Sony spokesperson said the network has no update on its timetable for naming the new host, or whether it will be until the end of the year.
