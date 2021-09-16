Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to host ‘Danger! by the end of the year

Game show “Danger!” announced Thursday that its host, Mayim Bialik, will split hosting duties with Ken Jennings, a former contestant, by the end of the year.

The game was the latest twist in the show’s drawn-out struggle to find a replacement for longtime popular host Alex Trebek, whose death in November triggered a succession battle.

“Danger!” A series of guest hosts began cycling through. It then announced that the work would go to Mike Richards, who was its executive producer. After discovering a series of offensive and sexist comments were made on the podcast by a reporter, he stepped down as host, and left the program altogether shortly thereafter.

Bialik, initially known for the prime-time “Jopardy!” with Richards. was tapped to host a series of Specials, were also listed to begin hosting weeknight shows. On Thursday, the program announced that it would share hosting duties with Jennings until the end of 2021.