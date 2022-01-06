Mayor Adams’ comment on ‘low-skill’ workers receives backlash online





NEW YORK (PIX11) — Eric Adams has been New York City’s mayor for less than a week, but he’s already found himself the target of online scrutiny over comments he made at a press conference Tuesday.

“My low-skill workers, my cooks, my dishwashers, my messengers, my shoe shine people, those who work at Dunkin’ Donuts… They don’t have the academic skills to sit in a corner office,” Adams said as he signed the new Small Business Forward executive order to reform existing business regulations.

COVID testing ramped up at NYC schools, new rapid test-to-return program unveiled



People online, including fellow New York politicians, saw the mayor’s comments as offensive and disparaging to certain workers.

Mr. @NYCMayor, there’s no such thing as low skilled workers. That is a concept designed to suppress wages. You’re talking about people whose labor is essential to our everyday lives. Smh. https://t.co/RMBTDnq9sn — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) January 4, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said calling a job “low skill” is a myth used to take advantage of workers.

The suggestion that any job is “low skill” is a myth perpetuated by wealthy interests to justify inhumane working conditions, little/no healthcare, and low wages. Plus being a waitress has made me and many others *better* at our jobs than those who’ve never known that life. https://t.co/dhkhBwyNWK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2022

NYC vaccine mandate for private-sector workers, companies goes into effect



Adams seemingly responded to the criticism on Twitter Wednesday, clarifying that he’s worked some of the jobs that he referred to as “low skill”: