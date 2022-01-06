Mayor Adams’ comment on ‘low-skill’ workers receives backlash online
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Eric Adams has been New York City’s mayor for less than a week, but he’s already found himself the target of online scrutiny over comments he made at a press conference Tuesday.
“My low-skill workers, my cooks, my dishwashers, my messengers, my shoe shine people, those who work at Dunkin’ Donuts… They don’t have the academic skills to sit in a corner office,” Adams said as he signed the new Small Business Forward executive order to reform existing business regulations.
People online, including fellow New York politicians, saw the mayor’s comments as offensive and disparaging to certain workers.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said calling a job “low skill” is a myth used to take advantage of workers.
Adams seemingly responded to the criticism on Twitter Wednesday, clarifying that he’s worked some of the jobs that he referred to as “low skill”:
