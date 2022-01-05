Mayor Adams Expected To Address COVID Strategy As Omicron Cases Surge Across New York City – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is expected to address the surge in COVID across New York City.

Hospitalizations in New York State have topped 10,000. We haven’t seen a number that high since May 2020.

Bronx Sees New York City’s Highest COVID Positivity Rate At 27%

In New Jersey, more than 5,100 people are hospitalized, along with more than 1,500 in Connecticut.

Adams is expected to make an announcement Wednesday from Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. On Tuesday, he thanked doctors and nurses for their hard work in Brooklyn.

But it’s the Bronx many leaders are worried about.

“While it’s alarming right now, we can get this under control,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

The borough was devastated by COVID deaths in 2020, and the outlook is now looking dim.

The Bronx has a 27.9% positivity rate overall. The Fordham, Kingsbridge and University Heights neighborhoods are the highest at 47.3%.

“I think the fact more people are getting tested is driving up the numbers. The exposure, too. Many people still not wearing face masks,” said Gibson. “We also know many people are not vaccinated.”

Rapid tests and PPE will be available to residents Wednesday at a community center in the Highbridge section.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Says Keeping Schools Open Is Top Priority As State’s COVID Positivity Rate Climbs

The borough president is also pushing to expand testing in schools.

On Tuesday, the mayor was asked again about safety in schools.

“Today, zero schools closed,” he said. “The governor, the mayor, the UFT president — we have been coordinating with each other.”

This comes as many Tri-State Area colleges are mandating boosters for their students ahead of the spring semester, including Rutgers and Hofstra universities.

As cases soar, Long Island continues to have one of the highest positivity rates in the state at more than 27%.

Many schools there temporarily switched to remote. Hicksville passed out at-home tests, while Freeport, Westbury and Glen Cove schools all changed to virtual learning, citing staff impacts from COVID.

“We are currently experiencing the heart of this current Omicron surge,” North Shore University Hospital Medical Director David Hirshwerk said.

Hirshwerk told CBS2 the hospital tests all patients for COVID, and about 200 admitted are positive. For now, the hospital is holding off scheduling new surgeries that can wait a few weeks.

“We are cutting back and intend to do roughly 50 to 70% of what we would normally do, in terms of surgery. But it’s a very careful, selective look, and making decisions day to day,” he said.

Long Island Grapples With Impact Of The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In The State

Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to deliver her State of the State address Wednesday, and there’s no doubt she will be mentioning more COVID plans then too.