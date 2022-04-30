Mayor Adams meeting with NYPD precinct commanders amid rising crime, shootings



NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams will meet with NYPD precinct commanders on Saturday in an effort to get a handle on rising crime in New York City.

The commanders of all 77 precincts will report to police headquarters, where they’re expected to come up with new ideas to combat crime, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

So far, shootings in 2022 are up eight percent compared to the same time last year. The meeting follows a recent shooting in Queens that left three teenagers wounded.

More than 100 members of NYPD top brass will meet with Adams at 1 Police Plaza to discuss how to stop shootings from growing more brazen every day.

Plans are already in place to tackle summer violence, including new Neighborhood Safety Teams that took 50 guns of the streets in the last six weeks.

Sources say the mayor wants more.

The unusual weekend meeting comes after three students were injured in a drive-by shooting near Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, Queens. Portable metal detectors sent to the school the next day found more than 20 weapons.

The discovery prompted the head of the school safety union to demand more metal detectors in city schools.

“If you hire enough school safety agents that you have random scanning, unannounced, if you have ten a day, at ten different schools, that will help,” said Gregory Floyd, president of Teamsters Local 237. “And if you find weapons at the school, you go back, you go back, you go back.”

According to Floyd, only 89 of the city’s approximately 1,700 schools have permanent metal detectors. Floyd says random scanning should be done at every school, including elementary schools.

“Yes, I’ll tell you why. You also have adults coming in. You also have children who, unfortunately, get firearms from their parents,” Floyd said.

School safety is expected to be on the mayor’s agenda Saturday.

Parents say it’s time for politicians to put a focus on children.

“Absolutely ridiculous, that we still have elected officials who say we gotta defund the police and we gotta oppose school safety agents out of the school,” said Phil Wong, a parent. “It’s insane because they are the ones who keep kids safe.”

The meeting between Adams and precinct commanders starts at 1 p.m.

