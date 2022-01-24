World

Mayor Adams To Outline Plan To Combat Gun Violence – Gadget Clock

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mayor Adams To Outline Plan To Combat Gun Violence – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Mayor Adams To Outline Plan To Combat Gun Violence – Gadget Clock

Mayor Adams To Outline Plan To Combat Gun Violence – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Eric Adams will deliver a speech Monday afternoon on keeping New York City safe from gun violence.

Over the weekend, he spoke about a new plan to try to curb it, and improve public safety.

“Immediately. We’re going to reduce it to a newer version of in plainclothes, modified plainclothes, anti-gun unit. I talked about this on the campaign trail, our team has done the proper analysis. And now we’re going to deploy that and you’re going to see a visible presence in our subway system,” Adams said.

The mayor also say he plans to “flood” the subway system with mental health professionals.

#Mayor #Adams #Outline #Plan #Combat #Gun #Violence #CBS #York

READ Also  Will the 70 year old war end? Big indications coming from Kim Jong Un's appeal to South Korea

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment