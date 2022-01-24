Mayor Adams To Outline Plan To Combat Gun Violence – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Eric Adams will deliver a speech Monday afternoon on keeping New York City safe from gun violence.

Over the weekend, he spoke about a new plan to try to curb it, and improve public safety.

“Immediately. We’re going to reduce it to a newer version of in plainclothes, modified plainclothes, anti-gun unit. I talked about this on the campaign trail, our team has done the proper analysis. And now we’re going to deploy that and you’re going to see a visible presence in our subway system,” Adams said.

The mayor also say he plans to “flood” the subway system with mental health professionals.