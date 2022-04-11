World

Mayor Adams working from home after positive COVID test

43 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mayor Adams working from home after positive COVID test
Written by admin
Mayor Adams working from home after positive COVID test

Mayor Adams working from home after positive COVID test

Mayor Adams working from home after positive COVID test – Gadget Clock

Watch CBS News


The mayor says he is taking antiviral medication for mild symptoms. CBS2’s John Dias has the details.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.


#Mayor #Adams #working #home #positive #COVID #test

READ Also  Georgia police track alleged kidnapper, rescue boy, 9, after suspect drove off with kid inside, video shows

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment