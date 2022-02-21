Mayor Adams’ Zero Tolerance Subway Enforcement Takes Effect After Violent Weekend – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adam’s new zero tolerance enforcement plan takes effect Monday on New York City subways, following a violent weekend underground.

There were six subway stabbings since Friday night at stations in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

NYC Area Ukrainians And Russians Worry As Tensions Escalate; U.S. Companies Warned Of Potential Cyberattacks

Then overnight, there was an assault on a 4 train in the Concourse neighborhood of the Bronx. Police said a woman was struck in the face with a metal object after she got into an argument with a stranger.

The mayor says there are rules to ride and his new plan will ensure fear is not New York’s reality. After yet another violent weekend, many would argue it can’t come soon enough.

“We got so used to being dysfunctional, that it became the normality. Well, I’m not a dysfunctional mayor, and I don’t pretend that a problem doesn’t exist,” Adams said last week.

The governor and mayor agree a safe transit system is a prerequisite for New York’s recovery. So starting Monday, Adams will send police and 30 teams of outreach workers to remove those he says are making the subway their home.

Police will now require — not recommend — riders clear the trains at the end of the line. The mayor is also ordering the NYPD to strictly enforce transit rules, such as sleeping across multiple seats, exhibiting aggressive behavior and creating an unsanitary environment.

He insists enforcement will not be heavy handed.

New York Delays COVID Booster Deadline For Health Care Workers

“The system is not made to be housing. It’s made to be transportation. And we have to return back to that basic philosophy,” he said.

With violence a prime concern, pressure has been mounting for the MTA. Transit crime is up 65% so far this year compared to last.

The string of stabbings over the weekend stoked even more fear of taking mass transit.

“Definitely sensitivity is high, people are more cautious,” Brooklyn commuter Jasiyah Gilbert told CBS2.

Danny Pearlstein at the Riders Alliance said while leaders work to combat the ongoing violence, New Yorkers can also do more by actually taking public transit. He used the example of how parks improved at the beginning of the pandemic.

“People also had very little else to do and they went to the parks, and as a result, parks became much safer than they had been before. And tragically, the subway became more dangerous,” he said. “That’s why we feel that everything that the transit can do to bring more riders to the system is ultimately what will make it safer for everyone there.”

Adams’ new plan is already facing opposition. The Coalition for the Homeless called it “sickening” and said it’s a “repeat of failed strategies.”

NYPD Investigating At Least 6 Separate Stabbings In Subway System Since Friday

New data from the NYPD’s Transit Bureau shows subway crimes are up more than 100 cases compared to the same time period last year. Robbery and gun larceny have each more than doubled, while the rates for other types of crime have stayed about the same.