Mayor De Blasio Releases More Details On Vaccine Mandate For Private Sector Workers – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio released more specifics Wednesday ahead of the city’s private sector vaccine mandate.

The city is requiring all employees to have at least one shot by Dec. 27.

The mayor has said there will not be a weekly testing option.

Questions still remain about enforcement and consequences for noncompliance.

“We want a cooperative, positive approach,” de Blasio said during his press briefing. “The goal is not to penalize, the goal is to simply make this work. Of course, we retain the ability, if a business does not comply, if they refuse to comply, there are penalties. They start at a low level and then they grow if there still isn’t compliance.”

About 184,000 businesses will be impacted by the mandate.

