Mayor De Blasio Says Climate Crisis Will Be NYC’s Next Big Project, And Congestion Pricing Is A Must – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s term winds down, he is making a push for congestion pricing.

“Once we end the COVID era right in front of our faces we’re going to be focused on the climate crisis,” de Blasio said. “If we’re going to fight the climate crisis, we’ll need congestion pricing and we’re going to need it quickly.”

The mayor said congestion pricing will lead to a $15 billion investment in mass transit and a reduction in traffic.

He also said it will make the city cleaner and healthier.

The mayor appealed to the state and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to name members to the panel who will make the rules for congestion pricing, so it can move forward.