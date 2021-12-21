Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Cancels Inauguration Ceremony Amid Omicron Surge – Gadget Clock





Eric Adams has officially scrapped his mayoral inauguration — announcing it will be postponed to a later date all due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

The news comes as the city continues to grapple with an explosive surge of COVID-19 cases, in part brought on by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Adams, Comptroller-elect Brad Lander, and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams made the somewhat expected announcement Tuesday morning in a joint statement.

“Dear fellow New Yorkers, it is clear that our city is facing a formidable opponent in the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and that the spike in cases presents a serious risk to public health. After consulting with public health experts, we have decided that our joint inauguration ceremony will be postponed to a later date in order to prioritize the health of all who were planning to attend, cover, and work on this major event,” the statement read in part.

Many anticipated the announcement given that on Monday, a source close to Adams told News 4 New York there was an 80% chance the ceremony would be scrapped.

Additionally, during a press conference Monday, Adams said that if the trajectory of the COVID spread in New York City didn’t change course, he had no problem pulling the plug on an inauguration.

According to a source close the mayor, Adams never really wanted a big event, adding that if ultimately canceled, the money earmarked for the celebratory event would go to charity instead.

“I don’t need anything fancy, I’m still the mayor!,” Adams said Monday.

“This is not for me…I don’t need anything at all,” he went on to say. “All I need to do is move my mattress to Gracie Mansion and sleep on the floor.”

The ceremony was supposed to have taken place at Kings Theatre. In their statement, Adams, Lander and Williams thanked the locale for offering to host the inauguration.

“We thank the Kings Theatre for their interest in hosting this exciting moment in our city’s history, and everyone who has been working hard to plan this celebration. We look forward to getting together in person with our loved ones, colleagues, and well-wishing New Yorkers to honor this great democratic tradition, and to thank all those who have made it possible, at a safer time in the weeks ahead,” the statement went on to say.

“Health and safety must come first. We encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, get boosted, and get tested. That is our pathway out of this pandemic, and we will come out of it together.”