Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Cancels Plans For Jan. 1 Inaugural Ceremony Due To Omicron Concerns – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Tuesday he is canceling his planned inauguration ceremony at Kings Theater in Brooklyn.

Adams said it was being canceled due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

“It is best for us to forgo an inauguration because we don’t want to put people in a dangerous environment,” he told reporters.

The theater can seat more than 3,000 people.

The ceremony had been set to take place during the evening of Jan. 1. It had been expected to include the ceremonial swearing in of Adams, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Comptroller-elect Brad Lander.

Adams’ term actually begins at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, and he will be formally sworn in at midnight in a private ceremony.

