Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Considering Nixing Swearing-In Ceremony In Brooklyn Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering canceling his swearing-in ceremony due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, which holds 3,000 seats, instead of the traditional City Hall.

But sources said that may not happen.

There has been no official word yet from the mayor-elect.

Sources also told CBS2 a private midnight swearing-in ceremony would still take place.