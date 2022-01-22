World

Mayor Eric Adams Holds Roundtable On Gun Violence – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

Mayor Eric Adams Holds Roundtable On Gun ViolenceMayor Eric Adams hosted a gun violence roundtable with different leaders within the Bronx on Saturday.

Watch: Gov. Hochul 1/22 Information ConventionGov. Kathy Hochul’s Saturday, January 22, 2022 information convention.

Store Native Saturday: Bing’s Barkin’ BakeryEnterprise is booming at Aimee & Paul Colletti’s all-natural canine bakery. CBS2’s John Elliott experiences.

Store Native Saturday: Arks-N-Barks, NJ Pet ProvideArks-N-Barks relies in New Jersey, however they ship presents everywhere in the world. NJ Pet Provide sells collagen for canines. CBS2’s John Elliott experiences.

Store Native Saturday: New Jersey Pet ExpoThe pet expo runs from Jan. 21-23. CBS2’s John Elliott experiences.

Store Native Saturday: Outcast RescueOutcast Rescue focuses on pit bulls and Rottweilers, which Hocke says are misunderstood breeds. CBS2’s John Elliott experiences.

Store Native Saturday: Sew JerseyImagine it or not, stitching machines are rising in popularity amongst millennials. CBS2’s John Elliott experiences.

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora In Crucial Situation At Harlem HospitalOfficer Wilbert Mora was shot and critically injured after responding to a home incident in Harlem. Mora’s accomplice, Officer Jason Rivera, was shot and killed. CBS2’s Leah Mishkin experiences from Harlem Hospital.

NYPD Officer Shot And Killed, One other Critically Injured Responding To Harlem Home IncidentNYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, is combating for his life Saturday and one other officer has died after responding to a name for assist from a mom regarding her son’s habits. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.

COVID Vaccine Mega Website Opens In Passaic CountyVaccinations on the mega website are solely obtainable to New Jersey residents.

New York Climate: CBS2’s 1/22 Saturday Morning ReplaceJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Space’s newest forecast on CBS2 Information This Morning.

NYPD Mourns Demise Of twenty-two-Yr-Outdated Officer Jason RiveraNYPD Officer Jason Rivera was shot and killed after responding to a home dispute in Harlem. Rivera’s accomplice, Officer Wilbert Mora, is combating for his life at Harlem Hospital. CBS2’s Leah Mishkin experiences.

New York Climate: CBS2 1/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your climate forecast for January 21 at 11 p.m.

Physique Of NYPD Officer Escorted From Harlem HospitalThe physique of a 22-year-old officer who was shot and killed in Harlem was escorted to the health worker’s workplace Friday evening.

Newest Capturing Brings Whole Of NYPD Officers Shot In January To fiveIt has been a harmful begin to the New Yr for police in New York Metropolis. Simply this week, three officers have been wounded and one was killed in three separate shootings; CBS2’s Cory James experiences.

Officers Collect Exterior Hospital For Procession After Lethal Capturing In HarlemA heartbreaking tribute unfolded exterior Harlem Hospital on Friday evening; Dan Rice experiences from Chopper 2.

1 NYPD Officer In Crucial Situation At Harlem HospitalPolice Commissioner Keechant Sewell made an impassioned plea Friday evening, asking New Yorkers to hope for the officer who’s presently combating for his life; CBS2’s Ali Bauman experiences.

NYPD Officer Killed In Harlem Capturing, One other Preventing For His LifeA 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed within the line of responsibility in Harlem on Friday evening, and a second officer is combating for his life; CBS2’s Dick Brennan experiences.

Mayor Adams, Police Officers Give Replace On NYPD Officer Killed, One other Wounded In Harlem CapturingPolice Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Mayor Eric Adams and extra gave an emotional briefing after a 22-year-old officer was killed and one other officer is combating for his life after being shot in Harlem.

At Least 2 NYPD Officers Shot, 1 Different Injured In HarlemAt the least two NYPD officers have been shot in Harlem on Friday evening. CBS2’s Ali Bauman and Cory James report.

2 NYPD Officers Shot In HarlemTwo NYPD officers have been shot in Harlem on Friday.

New York Climate: CBS2 1/21 Night Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your climate forecast for January 21 at 6 p.m.

Vets4Warriors Connects Veterans In Want Of Assist With FriendsThe pandemic has negatively impacted the psychological well being of many individuals, together with navy veterans. There’s elevated isolation, anxiousness and different struggles, however a voice for vets is only a telephone name away; CBS2’s Meg Baker experiences.

Tractor-Trailer Hits Overpass On Jackie Robinson ParkwayThe high of a tractor trailer was sheared off Friday after it hit an overpass on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens.

