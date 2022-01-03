Mayor Eric Adams Says Department Of Sanitation Is Prepared For Expected 1-3 Inches Of Snow In The Area Overnight – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As we brace for winter weather, the city provided an update on preparations on Sunday night.

It doesn’t take a whole lot to make getting around a mess, so the city is doing what it can to make sure the commute Monday morning can run as smoothly as possible as we start off the new work week in the new year.

On his second day on the job, Mayor Eric Adams met here behind me minutes ago with the sanitation commissioner, they laid out how they’ll prepare for this storm.

“We have an amazing Department of Sanitation that is going to start tonight to hit the ground and start spreading salt on our streets and be prepared for the predicted 1-3 inches of snow that we may have,” Adams said.

“We are definitely ready,” DSNY Commissioner Edward Grayson said. “We will be deployed on the overnight shift waiting for those flakes to start and we will be salting throughout the duration of the snowfall, trying to keep everybody safe.”

The plan right now is to have about 700 salt spreaders out Sunday night into Monday.

The DSNY, like most city agencies, has not been immune to the pandemic. Right now, it’s staffing is down about 20%. Workers will be doing longer hours to make up for it.

Gov. Phil Murphy also held a briefing on Sunday night and planned to issue a state of emergency that would impact several New Jersey coastal communities.

Gov. Phil Murphy also held a briefing on Sunday night and planned to issue a state of emergency that would impact several New Jersey coastal communities.