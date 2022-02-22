Mayor Eric Adams’ subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents in New York City over the weekend



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Mayor Eric Adams’ new subway safety plan goes into effect Monday, which includes police issuing summonses for fare-beaters and stopping people from sleeping across multiple seats.

Teams will be rolling out throughout the subway system on Monday night to each of the first six targeted lines — the A, E, 1, 3, N and R — with each team consisting of two police officers, an outreach worker, and a clinician.

They plan to address homeless and provide services as they see them, though they do not expect they will get to the “end of line” portion of the initiative on this shift.

As part of the plan, anyone who doesn’t get off the train at the end of the line will be escorted off.

RELATED | Man stabbed inside Queens subway station during attempted robbery

The rollout comes after a bloody 48 hours in the New York City transit system. Six people were stabbed from the Bronx to Midtown Manhattan to Brooklyn, one rider was confronted by a man with a hatchet, and another was beaten with a metal pipe.

Evelina Rivera had a close call with a man Monday morning while on a 4 train in Melrose section of the Bronx, exchanging words with a man on the train.

“He was already in the train, he was sleeping,” she said. “He comes at him, strikes a pole, breaks a window, a subway window. He’s swinging, hits me, and then we get off.”

Fortunately, she is OK.

“I’m going to be a little more careful, I’m going to start carrying something with me so I feel a little bit more protected,” she said.

Eleanor Bethel is like many subway riders. She wants results, and she wants them fast.

“I was thinking about what the mayor said, so I’m like, where are the policemen? And I don’t see any,” she said. “So where’s the protection? It’s supposed to start today. Today is today.”

Last week, Adams promised action in a sweeping subway safety plan.

“No more smoking, no more doing drugs, no more sleeping, no more doing barbecues on the subway system, no more just doing whatever you want,” he said. “Those days are over.”

RELATED | Murder suspect’s criminal history sparks outrage in Chinatown killing

Police officers are expected to enforce the MTA’s Code of Conduct, which forbids things like panhandling, smoking, sleeping on trains and boarding trains with piles of trash and possessions.

Riders Guy Tillman and his wife, Sharone, often travel the subway with their twin girls. They praised the mayor for trying to tackle the problem, because like so many New Yorkers, they feel vulnerable underground.

“It’s an opportunity for him as a new mayor to really make a difference,” Gary Tillman said. “So we think that’s important. It’s very important that we feel safe, and not like our lives are in danger.”

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip