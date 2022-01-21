Mayor Eric Adams Taking First Paycheck In Cryptocurrency – Gadget Clock

— Friday is payday for Mayor Eric Adams, and he’s taking his first paycheck in cryptocurrency.

Honoring a marketing campaign pledge, the mayor says he’ll use the Coinbase alternate to have his paycheck transformed into cryptocurrency, together with Bitcoin.

In November, Adams mentioned he would take his first three paychecks in cryptocurrency.

In New York we all the time go large, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin once I turn into mayor. NYC goes to be the middle of the cryptocurrency business and different fast-growing, progressive industries! Simply wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

Adams says he desires New York to turn into the worldwide middle for cryptocurrency and different monetary improvements.