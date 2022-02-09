Mayor Eric Adams Tells State Legislature New York City Needs Funding To Battle Crime, Pandemic – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is appealing to state lawmakers in Albany for more money to help New York City reduce crime, overcome the pandemic, and rebuild the economy.

Adams testified Wednesday before a joint legislative hearing, and said the city can’t function unless New Yorkers are safe.

“Reducing crime will require both intervention and prevention. That is why it is urgent that we request the state’s immediate assistance in expanding the number of beds for those in critical need of mental health care, and funding for the medical and support staff they require,” Adams said.

Adams also called for an increase in the earned income tax credit to help low- and moderate-income families.

He also wants child care initiatives to help parents get back to work.

One proposal is a tax credit for businesses that provide free or subsidized child care at work for their employees.

