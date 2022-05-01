Mayorkas admits he ‘could have done a better job’ explaining mission of ‘disinformation’ board



Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said there was “no question” that he could more effectively communicate the purpose of his newly created “confusion” board after critics made it a crackdown on freedom of speech.

Myorcas told Gadget Clock Sunday that the Biden administration could “do a better job of letting it know what it does.”

Mayercas announced that the DHS has formed a Disinformation Governance Board to combat online confusion during its testimony Wednesday before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

“The goal is to bring in resources [DHS] Together to address this threat, “he said during the hearing, adding that the department was focusing on spreading confusion among minority communities ahead of the mid-2022 elections.

Mayorcas explained Sunday that the board specifically addresses “confusion that presents a security threat to the homeland.”

“Confusion from Russia, from China, from Iran, from the cartel,” he said.

“This is a working group that does its best to ensure that our work does not violate freedom of speech, civil rights, civil liberties, to deal with misinformation that threatens our country,” he continued. “It’s not about rhetoric, it’s about the connection to violence. That’s what we need to address. You know, a person has the right to freedom of speech in anti-Semitism. What they don’t have the right to do is accept. We get involved. “

Mayorkas said he fully believes in the objectivity of the board’s executive director Nina Jankovic, who this week faced a backlash for past tweets about the Hunter Biden laptop story and Christopher Steele’s debunked dossier.

“I don’t question his objectivity,” Mayercas said Sunday. “There are people in the Department who have a wide range of perspectives, and they are incredibly dedicated to the mission. We are not the police of opinion. He has testified several times before Congress, he is recognized as an extraordinary authority, and we are very fortunate to have him.”