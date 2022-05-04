Mayorkas denies knowing his ‘disinformation czar’ called Hunter Biden laptop ‘Russian disinformation’



Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has denied knowing that his pick for the “disinformation jar” dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian misleading, or that he supported the now-defunct Steel Dossier.

Mayercas made the confession while testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Myorcas has been criticized both for creating a confusing board and for tapping Nina Jankovic to lead the effort. Critics have called the board a “ministry of truth” and point to Djankovic’s divided and biased social media presence.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Pressed Mayorkas over the recruitment process, went through Jankovic, asking if the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was aware of his social media presence.

“Did he know when the department picked him up that Mr. Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian misleading?” Kennedy asked.

“I was not aware of it, but we do not discuss the internal recruitment process. In the end, as secretary I am responsible for the decision of the Department of Homeland Security,” Mayerkas responded.

“Did the Department know when Mrs. Jankovic was selected that she had proved the authenticity of the Steel Dossier?” Kennedy pressed.

“Senator, let me repeat myself and add an extra piece of information,” Mayercas said. “One, we are not discussing the internal recruitment process. Two, I was not aware of that fact. Subject matter expert. “

“I can tell,” Kennedy replied sarcastically.

Many high-profile Republicans have criticized the board, saying it would have a suffocating effect on freedom of speech.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn , R-Tenn., In a letter Tuesday urging the mayor to disband the group. Blackburn also focused on Djankovic’s leadership of the board.

“I am particularly concerned that this administration will use the board as a political tool to discredit legitimate criticism of President Biden’s policies,” Blackburn wrote. “These concerns are corroborated by the appointment of Nina Jankovich – who has a history of political factions and supports dubious claims – as the board’s executive director.”

Jankowicz says the idea of ​​”free speech dictators” controlling Twitter “shook him.” He made his TikTok account personal on Tuesday after criticizing a video posted to sing about “information laundering”.

Mayercas, however, insisted on Wednesday that the board would not have “operational authority”.