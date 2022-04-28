Mayorkas says some Border Patrol agents want Title 42 to remain



Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas acknowledged Wednesday that some Border Patrol agents said they wanted the title 42 public health orders, which the Biden administration plans to finish next month, to stay where they are.

The mayor was grilled at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on plans to address the end of Title 42, which authorities have been using since March 2020 to expel most immigrants due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Correspondent Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, cited “horrific” numbers showing more than 221,000 immigrant encounters in March and asked the secretary if Border Patrol agents wanted to uphold the order.

“Have you talked to Border Patrol agents on the ground at our southern border? What are they telling you about the end of Title 42 and the prospect of that policy change? We would be interested to hear what you hear from the agents,” Hinson said.

Meirkas responded by saying that he had visited the border more than once, both before and after taking office, and that DHS was stepping up its efforts to enter the area, rather than processing immigrants.

“Someone must have told me that Title 42 was useful to them, despite the level of reconsideration that Title 42 could prompt,” he said. “Because please note that under Title 42, individuals are expelled. Immigration activities do not formally remove them, and so there is no record of their removal.”

Mayorcas emphasized that the huge number of immigrants – more than 221,000 in March alone – faced immigrants, not unique individuals, and often reflected multiple immigration attempts.

“But, something [the agents] Of course I requested to have Title 42, “he said.” I explained to them, as I have shared with this committee, that the law provides that it is a public health authority, not an immigration policy, and [Centers for Disease Control] It regulates the practice of that authority according to the assessment of public health needs. “

Hinson said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital that Meirkas “said the quiet part out loud.”

“Border patrol agents need Title 42 to stay in place, but the administration is deliberately ignoring them and inviting subsequent illegal immigration that will completely overwhelm our border patrol agents,” he said.

Mayorcas was defending his agency’s response to the impending wave at the border. He pointed to a plan unveiled on Wednesday that outlined DHS’s six-point approach to countering the rise in numbers, which would include pushing for more resources at the border and greater use of rapid removal.

The mayor concluded by acknowledging that the wave of immigrants would “put enormous pressure” on resources at the border and instead called on Congress to pass a solution to fix what the administration claims is a “broken” system.

“Despite the efforts of our dedicated DHS staff and our partners to implement this comprehensive plan, a significant increase in migrant encounters will put even more strain on our system,” he said.