Mayorkas says White supremacists pose ‘most prominent threat’ to US homeland



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

White supremacists have become the biggest terrorist threat to the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas said Friday amid a wave of illegal border crossings.

The Department of Homeland Security has assessed that “the biggest terrorist-related threat we face in the motherland is the threat of domestic violent extremism,” Mayorkas said.

Citing “hate speech” spreading on social media and other online platforms, Mayorcas added that “the most prominent threat is the threat of white supremacists.”

Mayerkas made the remarks while speaking at the National Action Network Conference in Al Sharpton, New York City. The secretary cited recent months as an example of the “repeated and constant bomb threat” against Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and cited his recent work with black universities and churches to improve security.

Both Myorcas and Attorney General Merrick Garland have previously said that when white supremacist extremists testified before the Senate last May, they represented the most endless and deadly threat to their country. Referring to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Mayerkas and Garland said their agencies would dedicate more resources to fight domestic terrorism, create new intelligence initiatives and work with foreign partners and technology agencies to help counter the growing threat, reports The Washington Post. Has done. Time.

The threat assessment of Mayercas comes at the time of historically high illegal border crossings.

There were more than 1.7 million immigrants 2021 is faced with FY, and FY 2022 is expected to be over 1 million Only face in the first six months of the fiscal year.

Border agents will lose another tool in May when the Biden Administration ends the 42nd public health order that has been used since March 2020 to expedite the expulsion of most migrants at the border due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Mayerkas reaffirmed Friday that Title 42 is leaving, and that immigrants will be able to claim asylum.

“Our asylum laws provide that anyone who qualifies can live in the United States,” Mayorkas said. “And if not, one can be removed. At the time of the epidemic, we are practicing Title 42.

“This is a public health obligation, not an immigration policy. 42 Title 42 will expire May 23, as published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and then we will implement our asylum process as it was designed.”

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.