Mayorkas testifies DHS is creating ‘Disinformation Governance Board’



Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas testified Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security is creating a “disinformation governance board” to fight misinformation before the mid-2022 deadline.

The mayor appeared before the House Appropriations Subcommittee to discuss the 2023 budget for the Department of Homeland Security.

Representative Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., Quoted a report on how minority communities are being targeted for misinformation and asked the mayor what he would do to address DHS.

Mayercas says a “disinformation governance board” has recently been formed and will be co-chaired by Rob Silver, the policy’s under-secretary, with Chief Deputy General Counsel Jennifer Gaskill.

Elon Musk condemns Twitter censorship of NY Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story: ‘Of course incredibly inappropriate’

“The goal is to pool the resources of the DHS,” Mayerkas said, adding that the department was focusing on creating confusion in minority communities.

Gadget Clock reached out to the DHS for more information on the “Disinformation Governance Board”.

Hours later, Politico reported that Nina Jankovic, a former disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, would head the board as executive director.

“Out of the cat bag: Here’s what I’ve been doing for the last two months and why I’ve been silent here,” Djankovic tweeted. “The Biden administration is honored to work at @DHSgov and to help shape our counter-distorted information effort.” Mayercas also named Rob Silver and Jennifer Gaskell as the new board leaders.

News of the “Disinformation Governance Board” comes two days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk struck a 44 billion deal to buy Twitter.