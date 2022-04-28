Mayorkas testifies more than 389,000 migrant ‘gotaways’ at border



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas testified Thursday that there were more than 389,000 “gotaways” along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2021.

The image emerged during a sharp reversal between Mayerkas and Republican Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, while testifying at a supervisory hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Spartz grilled Mayorcas for a certain number, asking how many people had crossed the border “could not be fully identified.”

Myorcas: DHS is creating a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’

Mayorcas says FY 2021 – October 2020 to September 2021 – there were 389,155 “gotaways”, referring to immigrants who have not been arrested or turned themselves in and who have been border agents in the past.

Multiple U.S. customers and border security sources told Gadget Clock that FY 2022, which began on October 1, 2021, already has more than 300,000 known gateways.

Arizona AG cancels new asylum policy against Biden admin: It’s ‘suffocating’

Mayerkas’ exchange with Spartz was one of several controversial interactions with members of Congress during his testimony.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Compared Mayorcas to the traitor Benedict Arnold, asking him if he was ashamed of his service to the country.

Republican Jim Jordam, R-Ohio, has asked Mayros if 42 illegal immigrants on the terror watch list have been released into the United States.

The testimony of Myorcas comes in the wake of the Biden administration’s expectation of an already high number of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border since the removal of Title 42, a public health order that barred people from seeking asylum.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Louisiana ordered a temporary injunction to block the end of Title 42 at the request of Republicans.

Still, the decision is a temporary setback for the bid administration. Republicans and moderate Democrats are urging the president to come up with stronger plans to deal with reality on the ground while withdrawing the policy.

Gadget Clock’ Bill Mellugin and Emma Colton contributed to this report.