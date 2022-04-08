Mayorkas touts pay bump, new hiring to besieged Border Patrol agents as new migrant surge looms



Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas spoke in a memo to Border Patrol agents about salary increases and additional hiring, amid low morale and fears of immigration growth in the coming months.

In a memo sent to Border Patrol agents last week, a copy of which was seen by Gadget Clock Digital, Mayercas praised their work and called for a pay rise to be included in the president’s fiscal year 2023 budget – as well as the power to hire new agents.

“The proposed budget includes a payable and long-overdue 4.6% increase for salary increases in the calendar year 2023. If implemented, this budget would enable us to hire an additional 300 Border Patrol Agents and 300 Border Patrol Processing Coordinators. .2 63.2 million for the Border Enforcement Coordination Network and $ 36.7 million for the Border Patrol’s Common Operating Picture. “

“These investments are critical to the success of the mission and are historic for border patrols,” Mayerkas said. “I know that budgets alone cannot adequately address what you need to do. Please let me know how challenging you are and I will continue to fight for you.”

The memo comes at a time when border patrol agents are facing a year over 150,000 levels of monthly immigrant encounters, the number of which is expected to increase in the spring and summer months.

Just days before the Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced, Mayercas sent a March 28 memo stating that it would lift the Title 42 public health order – used to expel more than half of all immigrants arriving at the southern border. May.

The DHS said it expects a significant influx of migrants in the coming months and is preparing for the situation of 18,000 migrants per day. Mayercas recently told lawmakers that the border could deal with up to 3,500 a day. It currently has about 7,000 views.

Border patrol agents have been overwhelmed for months, and those who spoke to Gadget Clock are pessimistic about the months ahead.

“We hope to be destroyed,” a border patrol agent told Gadget Clock Digital.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Gadget Clock Digital last week, “We feel abandoned, we feel frustrated, we are devastated.” “We know this is going to create chaos in the epic proportions, especially when the epidemic is still going on.”

Myorcas was involved in a number of provocative exchanges with Border Patrol agents who were dissatisfied with the Biden administration’s policy at the border.

Yuma, in turn, turned to Mayorcas after an agent accused agents of not letting them do their work, while another said Yuma was good under President Donald Trump because “everyone was doing their job.”

“I know that the policies of this administration are not particularly popular with US Customs and Border Protection, but that is the reality, and let’s see what we can do within that framework,” Mayorkas said at the time.

Mayercas acknowledged that encounter with agents in his memo.

“In our engagement, I have had the opportunity to hear directly from you about the challenges you face and the resources and support you need to fulfill your mission. I have taken our conversations to heart, which include difficult issues,” he said.