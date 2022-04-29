Mayorkas won’t name 1 domestic terror, White supremacy case referred to DOJ



Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas on Thursday failed to name a case of domestic terrorism that his department referred to the judiciary.

Rep. Greg Steve, R-Fla., Pressured Mayerkas for information on any referrals made to the DOJ on the grounds of domestic terrorism. Mayorkas did not provide the information, saying he would provide it after the hearing.

“Congressman, I’ll give you that information after this hearing,” Meirkas replied to Steve. “I don’t have those statistics. I’ll give you the information.”

The pair continued to quarrel over the issue, preventing Steve Meyercas from naming such a case over his head. Myorcas refuses to answer.

“Despite claiming that domestic terrorism is the # 1 threat to our country, [Secretary Mayorkas] He cannot name a case he mentioned in the DHS to the DHS for white supremacy or domestic terrorism, “Rep. Greg Steve later said of his exchange with Mayercas.

Mayercas testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, where he was expected to face tough questions about the Biden administration’s plan to lift Title 42, the Trump-era public health order that was used to expel most immigrants at the border. Covid 19 Worldwide.