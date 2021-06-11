Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 for 1388 Non Executive Posts, Apply Online for MDL@mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 for 1388 Non Executive Posts, Apply Online for [email protected]





Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Restricted (MDL) has printed the recruitment notification for Non Executive Posts. Eligible and candidates can apply for MDL Recruitment 2021 from 11 June to 04 July 2021 on mazagondock.in.

A complete of 1388 vacancies can be found for numerous commerce equivalent to AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, Composite Welders, Jr. Draughtsman, Fitter, Retailer Keeper and others .

Extra particulars on MDL Non Executive Recruitment 2021 equivalent to emptiness break-up, academic qualification, age restrict, wage are given under:

Mazagon Dock Recruitment Notification

Mazagon Dock Online Software Hyperlink

Essential Dates

Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 11 June 2021

Final date for submission of on-line utility: 04 July 2021

Mazagon Dock Emptiness Particulars

Non Executive – 1388 Posts

Commerce Present Vacancies Backlog Vacancies SC ST OBC EWS UR SC ST OBC Whole Expert ID-I AC. Ref Mechanic 01 01 03 05 Compressor Attendant 02 02 01 05 Carpenter 07 01 21 09 39 01 03 81 Chipper Grinder 02 02 07 02 13 Composite Welders 09 11 31 13 68 132 Diesel Crane Operator 01 01 01 02 05 Diesel cum Motor Mechanic 01 01 02 04 Jr. Draughtsman 05 04 13 05 27 54 Electrician 20 16 47 20 101 204 Digital Mechanic 03 01 08 06 34 01 02 55 Fitter 10 11 25 11 62 119 Jr. Q.C. Inspector (Mechanical) 01 01 01 10 13 Gasoline Cutter 04 02 09 03 20 38 Machinist 03 03 06 03 13 28 Millwright Mechanic 01 02 01 06 10 Painter 06 09 21 10 50 02 02 100 Piper Fitter 12 13 32 14 69 140 Rigger 08 16 08 32 240 88 Structural Fabricator 10 05 26 11 73 125 Retailer Keeper 02 01 06 01 10 Utility Hand 01 01 03 02 01 06 14 Planner Estimator 01 02 01 04 08 Paramedics 02 02 Semi-Expert ID II Utility Hand 12 14 30 13 66 135 Whole 112 93 293 132 694 08 38 18 1388

Eligibility Standards for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts

Instructional Qualification

Ref. Mechanic – Handed SSC or equal examination performed by a Board recognised by the Authorities and Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates Examination handed within the commerce of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning” /Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning/ Mechanic (Central Air Conditioning Plant, Industrial cooling and Bundle Air con)/ Mechanic (Chilly storage, Ice plant and Ice sweet plant).

Compressor Attendant – Compressor Attendant isn’t a delegated commerce underneath Apprenticeship Act. The candidates who’ve handed SSC & NAC in Millwright Mechanic or Mechanic Machine Software Upkeep and labored in MDL/ Shipbuilding Business as a Compressor Attendant for minimal one yr could apply for the put up of Compressor Attendant. Nevertheless, the expertise certificates must be licensed by their Personnel Dept

Carpenter – Handed VIII std and the Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates Examination handed within the commerce of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wooden)

Chipper Grinder – SSC and NAC in any commerce and have labored in Shipbuilding trade as Chipper Grinder for minimal interval of 1 yr could apply for the mentioned put up instantly. Nevertheless, the expertise certificates must be licensed by the Personnel Dept.

For different posts, examine detailed discover

Age Restrict

18 to 38 years

Choice Standards for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts

Choice might be executed on the premise of

Written Check Expertise in Shipbuilding Business Commerce Check

Tips on how to Apply for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Recruitment 2021