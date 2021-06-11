Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 for 1388 Non Executive Posts, Apply Online for MDL@mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Restricted (MDL) has printed the recruitment notification for Non Executive Posts. Eligible and candidates can apply for MDL Recruitment 2021 from 11 June to 04 July 2021 on mazagondock.in.

A complete of 1388 vacancies can be found for numerous commerce equivalent to AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, Composite Welders, Jr. Draughtsman, Fitter, Retailer Keeper and others .

Extra particulars on MDL Non Executive Recruitment 2021 equivalent to emptiness break-up, academic qualification, age restrict, wage are given under:

Mazagon Dock Recruitment Notification

Mazagon Dock Online Software Hyperlink

Essential Dates

  • Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 11 June 2021
  • Final date for submission of on-line utility: 04 July 2021

Mazagon Dock Emptiness Particulars

Non Executive – 1388 Posts

Commerce

Present Vacancies

Backlog Vacancies

 

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Whole

Expert ID-I

AC. Ref Mechanic

01

01

03

05

Compressor Attendant

02

02

01

05

Carpenter

07

01

21

09

39

01

03

81

Chipper Grinder

02

02

07

02

13

Composite Welders

09

11

31

13

68

132

Diesel Crane Operator

01

01

01

02

05

Diesel cum Motor Mechanic

01

01

02

04

Jr. Draughtsman

05

04

13

05

27

54

Electrician

20

16

47

20

101

204

Digital Mechanic

03

01

08

06

34

01

02

55

Fitter

10

11

25

11

62

119

Jr. Q.C. Inspector (Mechanical)

01

01

01

10

13

Gasoline Cutter

04

02

09

03

20

38

Machinist

03

03

06

03

13

28

Millwright Mechanic

01

02

01

06

10

Painter

06

09

21

10

50

02

02

100

Piper Fitter

12

13

32

14

69

140

Rigger

08

16

08

32

240

88

Structural Fabricator

10

05

26

11

73

125

Retailer Keeper

02

01

06

01

10

Utility Hand

01

01

03

02

01

06

14

Planner Estimator

01

02

01

04

08

Paramedics

02

02

Semi-Expert ID II

Utility Hand

12

14

30

13

66

135

Whole

112

93

293

132

694

08

38

18

1388

Eligibility Standards for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts

Instructional Qualification

Ref. Mechanic – Handed SSC or equal examination performed by a Board recognised by the Authorities and Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates Examination handed within the commerce of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning” /Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning/ Mechanic (Central Air Conditioning Plant, Industrial cooling and Bundle Air con)/ Mechanic (Chilly storage, Ice plant and Ice sweet plant).

Compressor Attendant – Compressor Attendant isn’t a delegated commerce underneath Apprenticeship Act. The candidates who’ve handed SSC & NAC in Millwright Mechanic or Mechanic Machine Software Upkeep and labored in MDL/ Shipbuilding Business as a Compressor Attendant for minimal one yr could apply for the put up of Compressor Attendant. Nevertheless, the expertise certificates must be licensed by their Personnel Dept

Carpenter – Handed VIII std and the Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates Examination handed within the commerce of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wooden)

 Chipper Grinder – SSC and NAC in any commerce and have labored in Shipbuilding trade as Chipper Grinder for minimal interval of 1 yr could apply for the mentioned put up instantly. Nevertheless, the expertise certificates must be licensed by the Personnel Dept.

For different posts, examine detailed discover

Age Restrict

18 to 38 years

Choice Standards for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts

Choice might be executed on the premise of

  1. Written Check
  2. Expertise in Shipbuilding Business
  3. Commerce Check

Tips on how to Apply for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Recruitment 2021

  1. Go browsing to MDL web site https://mazagondock.in
  2. Go to Careers >> Online Recruitment >> Non-Executive
  3. Click on on Non- Executive Tab
  4. Register by filling up related particulars & click on on “Submit” button.
  5. Click on on the validation hyperlink despatched on electronic mail.
  6. Login to MDL Online Portal with “Username” & “Password”
  7. Choose the job underneath Non-Executive Tab & view the “Eligibility Standards”
  8. Whereas making use of, candidate ought to have the scanned copy of current passport measurement color {photograph}, their signature & different related Certificates in JPEG format.
  9. Learn the directions rigorously and replenish all the small print within the Online Software Type.
  10. Candidates could enter ‘NA’ within the necessary fields not relevant to them
  11.  Test preview of the Software type and make corrections, if any. Any modifications within the utility type should be edited earlier than clicking on “Submit”.
  12. Candidate belonging to Basic/ OBC /EWS class are required to pay the applying charges of ` 100/-. Element directions for cost of processing charges could also be referred at Para-16. (Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD (Individuals With Incapacity)/ ExServiceman are exempted from such cost of processing charge.)
  13.  Click on on “Dwelling” tab and guarantee your utility submission standing to be “Efficiently Submitted”.
  14.  Take a print of your utility type with distinctive registration no. on or earlier than the final date of utility for future reference. Possibility for printing of utility type is not going to be accessible after the final date of utility

