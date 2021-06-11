Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 for 1388 Non Executive Posts, Apply Online for MDL@mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 for 1388 Non Executive Posts, Apply Online for [email protected]
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Restricted (MDL) has printed the recruitment notification for Non Executive Posts. Eligible and candidates can apply for MDL Recruitment 2021 from 11 June to 04 July 2021 on mazagondock.in.
A complete of 1388 vacancies can be found for numerous commerce equivalent to AC. Ref Mechanic, Compressor Attendant, Chipper Grinder, Composite Welders, Jr. Draughtsman, Fitter, Retailer Keeper and others .
Extra particulars on MDL Non Executive Recruitment 2021 equivalent to emptiness break-up, academic qualification, age restrict, wage are given under:
Mazagon Dock Recruitment Notification
Mazagon Dock Online Software Hyperlink
Essential Dates
- Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 11 June 2021
- Final date for submission of on-line utility: 04 July 2021
Mazagon Dock Emptiness Particulars
Non Executive – 1388 Posts
|
Commerce
|
Present Vacancies
|
Backlog Vacancies
|
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Whole
|
Expert ID-I
|
AC. Ref Mechanic
|
01
|
01
|
03
|
05
|
Compressor Attendant
|
02
|
02
|
01
|
05
|
Carpenter
|
07
|
01
|
21
|
09
|
39
|
01
|
03
|
81
|
Chipper Grinder
|
02
|
02
|
07
|
02
|
13
|
Composite Welders
|
09
|
11
|
31
|
13
|
68
|
132
|
Diesel Crane Operator
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
02
|
05
|
Diesel cum Motor Mechanic
|
01
|
01
|
02
|
04
|
Jr. Draughtsman
|
05
|
04
|
13
|
05
|
27
|
54
|
Electrician
|
20
|
16
|
47
|
20
|
101
|
204
|
Digital Mechanic
|
03
|
01
|
08
|
06
|
34
|
01
|
02
|
55
|
Fitter
|
10
|
11
|
25
|
11
|
62
|
119
|
Jr. Q.C. Inspector (Mechanical)
|
01
|
01
|
01
|
10
|
13
|
Gasoline Cutter
|
04
|
02
|
09
|
03
|
20
|
38
|
Machinist
|
03
|
03
|
06
|
03
|
13
|
28
|
Millwright Mechanic
|
01
|
02
|
01
|
06
|
10
|
Painter
|
06
|
09
|
21
|
10
|
50
|
02
|
02
|
100
|
Piper Fitter
|
12
|
13
|
32
|
14
|
69
|
140
|
Rigger
|
08
|
16
|
08
|
32
|
240
|
88
|
Structural Fabricator
|
10
|
05
|
26
|
11
|
73
|
125
|
Retailer Keeper
|
02
|
01
|
06
|
01
|
10
|
Utility Hand
|
01
|
01
|
03
|
02
|
01
|
06
|
14
|
Planner Estimator
|
01
|
02
|
01
|
04
|
08
|
Paramedics
|
02
|
02
|
Semi-Expert ID II
|
Utility Hand
|
12
|
14
|
30
|
13
|
66
|
135
|
Whole
|
112
|
93
|
293
|
132
|
694
|
08
|
38
|
18
|
1388
Eligibility Standards for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts
Instructional Qualification
Ref. Mechanic – Handed SSC or equal examination performed by a Board recognised by the Authorities and Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates Examination handed within the commerce of “Refrigeration and Air Conditioning” /Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning/ Mechanic (Central Air Conditioning Plant, Industrial cooling and Bundle Air con)/ Mechanic (Chilly storage, Ice plant and Ice sweet plant).
Compressor Attendant – Compressor Attendant isn’t a delegated commerce underneath Apprenticeship Act. The candidates who’ve handed SSC & NAC in Millwright Mechanic or Mechanic Machine Software Upkeep and labored in MDL/ Shipbuilding Business as a Compressor Attendant for minimal one yr could apply for the put up of Compressor Attendant. Nevertheless, the expertise certificates must be licensed by their Personnel Dept
Carpenter – Handed VIII std and the Nationwide Apprenticeship Certificates Examination handed within the commerce of “Carpenter/ Shipwright (wooden)
Chipper Grinder – SSC and NAC in any commerce and have labored in Shipbuilding trade as Chipper Grinder for minimal interval of 1 yr could apply for the mentioned put up instantly. Nevertheless, the expertise certificates must be licensed by the Personnel Dept.
For different posts, examine detailed discover
Age Restrict
18 to 38 years
Choice Standards for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Posts
Choice might be executed on the premise of
- Written Check
- Expertise in Shipbuilding Business
- Commerce Check
Tips on how to Apply for Mazagon Dock Non Executive Recruitment 2021
- Go browsing to MDL web site https://mazagondock.in
- Go to Careers >> Online Recruitment >> Non-Executive
- Click on on Non- Executive Tab
- Register by filling up related particulars & click on on “Submit” button.
- Click on on the validation hyperlink despatched on electronic mail.
- Login to MDL Online Portal with “Username” & “Password”
- Choose the job underneath Non-Executive Tab & view the “Eligibility Standards”
- Whereas making use of, candidate ought to have the scanned copy of current passport measurement color {photograph}, their signature & different related Certificates in JPEG format.
- Learn the directions rigorously and replenish all the small print within the Online Software Type.
- Candidates could enter ‘NA’ within the necessary fields not relevant to them
- Test preview of the Software type and make corrections, if any. Any modifications within the utility type should be edited earlier than clicking on “Submit”.
- Candidate belonging to Basic/ OBC /EWS class are required to pay the applying charges of ` 100/-. Element directions for cost of processing charges could also be referred at Para-16. (Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD (Individuals With Incapacity)/ ExServiceman are exempted from such cost of processing charge.)
- Click on on “Dwelling” tab and guarantee your utility submission standing to be “Efficiently Submitted”.
- Take a print of your utility type with distinctive registration no. on or earlier than the final date of utility for future reference. Possibility for printing of utility type is not going to be accessible after the final date of utility
