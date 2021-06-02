MBA at IIMs: Teaching Pedagogy





MBA at IIMs is a dream for quite a few college students, however hardly ever do they know what awaits them as soon as they enter the campus of a B-school. Wish to know what you’ll be taught after becoming a member of high MBA faculties in India? What would be the studying processes and educating pedagogy that IIMs observe? Let’s hear it immediately from Prof. Anindya Sen – Ex-Dean – Tutorial and Programme Initiatives IIM Calcutta.

Extracts from the Interview:

Teaching Pedagogy at IIMs

When college students come to B-schools, they arrive with sure expectations and views about what being at a premier B-school like IIM Calcutta goes to be like and what are they going to be taught right here and different expectations associated to this subject. However, the vital factor to notice right here is that, completely different B-schools have completely different tradition and other ways of imparting administration schooling. Subsequently, the educating pedagogy and studying course of at completely different B-schools will probably be completely different.

If we glance at administration schooling in the present day as in opposition to what it was 3 or 4 a long time again, one will notice that it has undergone a drastic transformation. Within the 60s and 70s, managers had been majorly produced for the Public Sector Enterprises. Certainly, there have been just a few personal sector companies, however they had been majorly household run enterprise entities. In brief, the demand for skilled managers / administration, who had been expert within the artwork of enterprise administration, was much less. Examine that to the present time, the state of affairs of administration schooling has modified drastically. At this time, most corporations, be it in public sector or personal, search skilled managers who’ve sure abilities and the best angle, for his or her group.

That is the place abilities {that a} premier B-school imparts to the scholars come into the image. The abilities that B-schools like IIM-Calcutta instil in a candidate rely upon two issues i.e.

The dynamic nature of the market / financial system The hyper competitors that’s prevalent available in the market

These two elements compel a B-school to revise, improvise and reinvent the abilities that they train to their college students and the educating pedagogy that they observe. A administration graduate or a administration pupil can not relaxation on their previous laurels. This makes innovation and presence of thoughts the 2 most vital abilities that B-schools train the scholars.

Merely put, a B-school prepares a pupil not solely by serving to them acquire some specialised abilities however as an alternative they provide them the best instruments that may be utilized to completely different conditions and circumstances to resolve any downside. In different phrases, they don’t should reinvent the wheel however as an alternative know the right way to use the wheel in the absolute best method to resolve the issues that they’ll encounter of their skilled life.

Equally, whereas B-schools don’t train specialised topics or abilities, they do assist the administration college students hold observe of the newest and upcoming developments within the enterprise world and assist them perceive their affect and the issues they may encounter in these new and upcoming fields. For example, it’s common data that emergence of latest domains as Synthetic Intelligence and Genetics have the potential to alter the world that we dwell in. However along with figuring out this reality, it’s also vital for a enterprise supervisor to know why AI or Genetics goes to be a giant factor within the close to future and what the attainable functions of those new domains are.

So, B-schools like IIM Calcutta have adopted a two pronged method of their educating pedagogy.

Prime focus theories, fundamental concepts and ideas which is extra aligned with the educating format that’s adopted in Universities Concentrate on Case research and software based mostly utilization of instruments. This method is extra related to B-school studying course of at the worldwide degree.

This two pronged method to B-school educating pedagogy makes studying course of at high MBA institutes extra holistic in nature i.e. it covers each theoretical studying in addition to the applying of various theories and ideas.