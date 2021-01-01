mbose results 2021: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2021: Meghalaya board 10th, 12th results announced, check here

Highlights Meghalaya Board announces 10th, 12th results.

More than 60,000 students took the exam during Kovid-19.

Check on the official website.

Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Removal 2021: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the results of Meghalaya Board HSSLC 2021 (Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2021) and SSLC (Meghalaya SSLC Result 2021) on 5th August. Students who are sitting for 10th and 12th results in 2021 can view the results by visiting the official website of Meghalaya Board megresults.nic.in and mbose.in or results.nic.in.



Meghalaya Board HSSLC 2021 has an overall pass percentage of 52.91% while Meghalaya Board SSLC 2021 Arts stream has a pass percentage of 80.75%.

The Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) has announced the results of HSSLC Arts on the official site at 10 am. A quality list has also been released. The SSLC result i.e. matriculation result was announced at 11 am. The date and time of the verdict was fixed by the board, according to which the results have been declared.

According to media reports, more than 60,000 students have sat for the HSSLC and SSLC exams this year. The exam was conducted between 16 April 2021 and 12 May 2021. The board had conducted the examination in compliance with all the Covid 1 prot protocols. Candidates can check the official site of MBOSE for more relevant details.

MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Students will need to visit the official website of MBOSE HSSLC and SSLC Result 2021.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose your board. If you want to know the result of X then select HSSLC result 2021 and if you want to know the result of 12th then select SSLC result.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth, registration number and other required details.

Step 5: Give details

Step 6: HSSLC / SSLC results will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download the results or take a printout for future use.

