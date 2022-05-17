MBSE HSLC Result 2022: How To Check 10th Board Exam Result By SMS – mbse hslc Result 2022 Released, Learn How To Check By sms

MBSE HSLC Result 2022: How To Check 10th Board Exam Result By SMS – mbse hslc Result 2022 Launched, Learn How To Check By sms

Mizoram Board of Faculty Training (MBSE) has introduced the outcomes of the 10th examination (Mizoram Board Class 10 Outcomes 2022). College students who’ve handed the Excessive Faculty Leaving Certificates (HSLC) examination can view their outcomes (MBSE HSLC Result 2022) by visiting the official web site of MBSE mbse.edu.in. A complete of 18,357 college students had registered for the MPSE HSLC examination this yr out of which 17,417 candidates appeared for the examination. A complete of 12,304 candidates have handed the examination with a complete of 70.64 per cent. Mizoram’s Aizawl district has the best go proportion of 82.38 per cent.College students should fill within the roll quantity and different data requested to view the outcomes. Topic smart marks, whole marks, proportion and different particulars will likely be given within the marksheet.

How to test Mizoram Board 10th outcome 2022 by way of SMS



College students can view your outcomes by way of SMS. All they should do is kind MBSE10 and roll quantity and ship it to 5676750.

Check MBSE HSLC Result 2022 with these steps



College students can test their outcomes with the assistance of easy steps given under.

Step 1: First go to the official web site of Mizoram Board mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on on the hyperlink Mizoram HSLC Outcomes 2022 on the house web page.

Step 3: A brand new web page will open in your display.

Step 4: Submit roll quantity and different requested data right here.

Step 5: Your outcome will seem on the display, test it now.

Step 6: Print out your outcomes for future reference.