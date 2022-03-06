MC Mary Kom Decides To Withdraw From Asian Games And World Boxing Championship 2022

MC Mary Kom: 6-time world champion and Olympic medalist Mary Kom has withdrawn from the Asian Games 2022 and World Boxing Championships. Mary Kom created history by winning the gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games and became the first woman boxer.

Olympic bronze medalist boxer MC Mary Kom has decided not to play in this year’s World Championship and Asian Games to give a chance to the youth. Apart from this, the six-time world champion said that she wants to focus on her preparations for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Let us tell you that the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship will be played in Istanbul, Turkey from 6 to 21 May. At the same time, the 2022 Commonwealth Games will start from 28 July and the 2022 Asian Games will start from 10 September.

In a message to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Mary Kom said, “I would not like to participate in these tournaments to give the younger generation a chance to make a name for themselves on the international stage and gain ‘exposure’ and experience in bigger tournaments.” . I would like to focus my attention only on the preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

BFI President Ajay Singh said in a statement, “Mary Kom has been the head of Indian boxing for the past two decades and has inspired countless boxers and sportspersons across the globe. We fully respect his decision and giving opportunities to other boxers is a testament to his champion personality. ,

The selection trials for all the 12 categories for the World Championship will begin on Monday and end on Wednesday. The trials also include Asian Games weight classes which are similar to the IBA. The men’s selection trials for the Asian Games will be held in May while the Commonwealth Games trials for men and women will be held in June.

Achievements of ‘Magnificent Mary’

The achievements of Mary Kom, popularly known as ‘Magnificent Mary’, are well known. Apart from being a six-time world champion and Olympic medalist, she is also a member of the Rajya Sabha in the Indian Parliament. She became the first Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games. He has also been honored with awards like Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Not only this, a biopic based on his life’s achievements and initial hard work has also been made. Priyanka Chopra played his character in his biopic. Even after failing in the recent Tokyo Olympics, he did not give up and talked about playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.