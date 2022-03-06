Sports

MC Mary Kom Decides To Withdraw From Asian Games And World Boxing Championship 2022

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
MC Mary Kom Decides To Withdraw From Asian Games And World Boxing Championship 2022
Written by admin
MC Mary Kom Decides To Withdraw From Asian Games And World Boxing Championship 2022

MC Mary Kom Decides To Withdraw From Asian Games And World Boxing Championship 2022

MC Mary Kom Decides To Withdraw From Asian Games And World Boxing Championship 2022

MC Mary Kom: 6-time world champion and Olympic medalist Mary Kom has withdrawn from the Asian Games 2022 and World Boxing Championships. Mary Kom created history by winning the gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games and became the first woman boxer.

Contents hide
1 MC Mary Kom: 6-time world champion and Olympic medalist Mary Kom has withdrawn from the Asian Games 2022 and World Boxing Championships. Mary Kom created history by winning the gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games and became the first woman boxer.
2 Achievements of ‘Magnificent Mary’

Olympic bronze medalist boxer MC Mary Kom has decided not to play in this year’s World Championship and Asian Games to give a chance to the youth. Apart from this, the six-time world champion said that she wants to focus on her preparations for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Let us tell you that the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship will be played in Istanbul, Turkey from 6 to 21 May. At the same time, the 2022 Commonwealth Games will start from 28 July and the 2022 Asian Games will start from 10 September.

In a message to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Mary Kom said, “I would not like to participate in these tournaments to give the younger generation a chance to make a name for themselves on the international stage and gain ‘exposure’ and experience in bigger tournaments.” . I would like to focus my attention only on the preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

READ Also  Fan Shouts Racial Slur at Miami Marlins Player

BFI President Ajay Singh said in a statement, “Mary Kom has been the head of Indian boxing for the past two decades and has inspired countless boxers and sportspersons across the globe. We fully respect his decision and giving opportunities to other boxers is a testament to his champion personality. ,

The selection trials for all the 12 categories for the World Championship will begin on Monday and end on Wednesday. The trials also include Asian Games weight classes which are similar to the IBA. The men’s selection trials for the Asian Games will be held in May while the Commonwealth Games trials for men and women will be held in June.

Achievements of ‘Magnificent Mary’

The achievements of Mary Kom, popularly known as ‘Magnificent Mary’, are well known. Apart from being a six-time world champion and Olympic medalist, she is also a member of the Rajya Sabha in the Indian Parliament. She became the first Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games. He has also been honored with awards like Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Not only this, a biopic based on his life’s achievements and initial hard work has also been made. Priyanka Chopra played his character in his biopic. Even after failing in the recent Tokyo Olympics, he did not give up and talked about playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.


#Mary #Kom #Decides #Withdraw #Asian #Games #World #Boxing #Championship

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas Won the 400 Meters

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment