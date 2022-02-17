McCarthy backs Cheney challenger Hageman in Wyoming House Republican primary



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy is backing Harriet Hegman to Republican Liz Cheney in his Wyoming primary challenge, a rare move to support an attempt by a current party leader to remove one of his members.

“I am proud to support Harriet Hegman for Congress,” McCarthy, R-Caliph, said in a statement Thursday.

“Growing up on a family farm outside Fort Laramie, Harriet and her family have lived in Wyoming for generations,” he added. “The most successful delegates to Congress have focused on the needs of their constituents, and throughout his career, Harriet has championed America’s natural resources and helped the people of Wyoming understand and reject tough government.”

Hagman has emerged as the most effective of the several candidates trying to remove Cheney, who has won the ire of former President Donald Trump and many Republicans for pushing behind Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Cheney’s participation in the Jan. 6 committee was another setback for House Republicans.

Trump backed Hegman last year.

“I am extremely grateful for the strong support of Leader McCarthy, and I promise that when I become a congresswoman in Wyoming, I will always stand up for our beautiful state and do what I was sent to do. I look forward to representing Wyoming’s interests in Congress.” Spoke.

“Wow, he must be desperate,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said in response to McCarthy’s approval.

McCarthy’s Hegemann was given public approval after weeks of pressure from Trump-affiliated members to boot him from the House Republican caucus, Republican Adam Kinzinger, R-Isle, a fellow member of the Jan. 6 committee.

The tensions erupted earlier this month when the Republican National Committee (RNC) condemned Cheney and Kinzinger for their participation in the panel. The condemnation received a significant response, especially from Senate Republicans, but many in the House GOP supported the move.