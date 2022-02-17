World

McCarthy backs Cheney challenger Hageman in Wyoming House Republican primary

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy is backing Harriet Hegman to Republican Liz Cheney in his Wyoming primary challenge, a rare move to support an attempt by a current party leader to remove one of his members.

“I am proud to support Harriet Hegman for Congress,” McCarthy, R-Caliph, said in a statement Thursday.

Republican Congress candidate Harriet Hegman speaks to voters at the Albany County GOP breakfast on January 8, 2022 in Larami, Wyoming.

“Growing up on a family farm outside Fort Laramie, Harriet and her family have lived in Wyoming for generations,” he added. “The most successful delegates to Congress have focused on the needs of their constituents, and throughout his career, Harriet has championed America’s natural resources and helped the people of Wyoming understand and reject tough government.”

Hagman has emerged as the most effective of the several candidates trying to remove Cheney, who has won the ire of former President Donald Trump and many Republicans for pushing behind Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Cheney’s participation in the Jan. 6 committee was another setback for House Republicans.

In this July 27, 2021 file photo, Ripa. Liz Cheney, R.Y., is hearing testimony from Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges during a House Select Committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP, Jim Berg / Pool via file)

Trump backed Hegman last year.

“I am extremely grateful for the strong support of Leader McCarthy, and I promise that when I become a congresswoman in Wyoming, I will always stand up for our beautiful state and do what I was sent to do. I look forward to representing Wyoming’s interests in Congress.” Spoke.

“Wow, he must be desperate,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said in response to McCarthy’s approval.

California House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, Washington, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

McCarthy’s Hegemann was given public approval after weeks of pressure from Trump-affiliated members to boot him from the House Republican caucus, Republican Adam Kinzinger, R-Isle, a fellow member of the Jan. 6 committee.

The tensions erupted earlier this month when the Republican National Committee (RNC) condemned Cheney and Kinzinger for their participation in the panel. The condemnation received a significant response, especially from Senate Republicans, but many in the House GOP supported the move.

