McCarthy calls on Biden to scrap disinformation board: ‘Orwellian Ministry of Truth’



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined a group of conservatives who called on President Biden to reverse his administration’s plan to establish a “disinformation governance board” by mid-2022 to address “confusion.”

The California Republican tweeted on Friday that the party, which has spent years promoting Russian conspiracy theories, suppressed the story of Hunter Biden Laptop, and equated parents with terrorists, believes it has credibility to control your speech. “Biden must immediately abandon his plan to create an Orwellian ministry of truth.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas To testify A disinformation governance board that was recently formed on Wednesday, just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter to tackle online confusion.

Republican politicians and commentators across the country Criticize out The move accuses the Biden administration of trying to silence freedom of speech and raises questions about the timing of the move, as it relates to the purchase of Twitter masks.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted, “Libs sowed the seeds of a back-up plan last week if the Twitter deal actually happened.” “Today’s Biden-backed” Disinformation Governance Board “news is dystopian. The truth cannot be anything but what they say.”

Republicans also had problems with the board’s executive director, Nina Jankovic, who previously served as a confusing fellow at the Wilson Center and was confronted. Criticism Critics say several online posts have featured hyperparticleship.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Howley tweeted, “Instead of policing our borders, Homeland Security has decided to make Americans’ speeches a top priority.” “They’re building a disinformation board. No, really. And look at the perspectives of left-wing extremists running it.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Jane Sackie, White House Press Secretary To protect On Thursday, the board said it “must support the effort” and apparently asked Jackie Heinrich of Gadget Clock to dismiss concerns about the group’s potential bias if it could “allay concerns” that the American people might have with Jankovic.

“The board’s purpose seems to be to prevent confusion and misinformation from traveling across the country between different communities,” Saki said. “I’m not sure who opposes that effort.”