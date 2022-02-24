McCarthy calls Putin war on Ukraine ‘reckless and evil,’ as Russian military rolls toward Kyiv



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as “evil” for his war against Ukraine and called for a “widespread response” to the attack.

“Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is reckless and evil. The United States stands by the people of Ukraine and prays for their security and solution,” said McCarthy, R-Calif. “Putin’s actions must have serious consequences. This act of war is intended to rewrite history and, more importantly, to improve the balance of power in Europe. Putin must be held accountable for his actions.”

Russia launched a full-scale aggression on Ukraine from multiple fronts on Wednesday evening, US time. Putin announced a “special military operation” in the country in a pre-recorded video earlier this week that was broadcast on Russian time on Thursday morning.

Sirens and explosions were heard Kiev, the capital of Ukraine , Throughout Thursday. Extensive smoke was also seen in the area.

McCarthy’s remarks are one of a number of similar statements made by members of Congress about the Russia-Ukraine war. But he is the first party leader in Congress to issue a statement since Russia launched its offensive on Wednesday.

Bush has called Russia’s war in Ukraine a “serious security crisis” in Europe since World War II.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ki. Russia condemned the attack earlier this week when Russia first sent troops to the Donbass region. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de-Caliph, called Putin a “tyrant” at a news conference Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, has not made any unilateral remarks about the Russia-Ukraine war since Russian troops first entered Ukraine. But he joined Ukraine in a bipartisan statement last week.

President Biden Russia on Wednesday condemned the war as “an unprovoked and unreasonable attack” and vowed tougher sanctions. Sanctions against Russia . Biden added that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday morning and said “we will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the people of Ukraine.”

Biden is expected to make further statements on Thursday afternoon.

