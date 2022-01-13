McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with ‘illegitimate’ Jan. 6 probe



(The Hill) — Home Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) stated Wednesday night that he is not going to cooperate with the choose committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol, asserting the panel “is just not conducting a reliable investigation.”

McCarthy, in an announcement launched hours after the committee requested him to voluntarily cooperate with its probe, maintained that the “illegitimate” panel was looking for to interview him about “non-public conversations not remotely associated to the violence that unfolded on the Capitol.”

The panel famous in its letter to McCarthy earlier Wednesday, nevertheless, that the GOP chief beforehand acknowledged talking with former President Trump because the assault on the Capitol was underway.

McCarthy in his assertion Wednesday evening knocked the committee for subpoenas it has issued and criticized lawmakers for holding people in contempt of Congress.

He additionally slammed Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for rejecting two of his nominees to the Jan. 6 committee final 12 months — GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.) — writing that the panel is “not serving any legislative goal.”

Pelosi rejected the 2 GOP picks in July after Democrats raised objections to the Trump allies being on the panel, citing considerations over “the influence their appointments might have on the integrity of the investigation.” She later appointed Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Sick.), two GOP critics of Trump, to the committee.

“As a consultant and the chief of the minority social gathering, it’s with neither remorse nor satisfaction that I’ve concluded to not take part with this choose committee’s abuse of energy that stains this establishment at the moment and can hurt it going ahead,” McCarthy stated Wednesday.