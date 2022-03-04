World

McCaul traveling to Poland-Ukraine border to stand with refugees ‘against Putin’s evil’

McCaul traveling to Poland-Ukraine border to stand with refugees ‘against Putin’s evil’
First in Fox: Republican Michael McCall, of R-Texas, told Gadget Clock Digital that he is traveling to the Poland-Ukraine border this weekend to stand by refugees fleeing Putin’s “evil” and “non-aggression war.”

The congressman will join a small bipartisan group of lawmakers traveling to Poland to assess the humanitarian crisis as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

McCall, a top Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would like to see a “humanitarian catastrophe” caused by Putin’s unprovoked and deadly attack in Ukraine.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

In a statement issued before his departure, McCall told Gadget Clock Digital exclusively, “I am traveling to the Polish-Ukrainian border to witness first-hand the humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russia’s unprovoked aggression.”

“I would like to convey to the Ukrainian refugees that the American people stand by Putin’s evil. I urge this administration to send more lethal aid to the brave Ukrainian people who are fighting for their freedom.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. - October 16: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Republican Michael McCall (R-TX) brief media members outside the White Wing of the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump on October 16, 2019. In DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 16: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Republican Michael McCall (R-TX) brief media members outside the White Wing of the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump on October 16, 2019. In DC
(Photo by Alex Wang / Getty Images)
(Photo by Alex Wang / Getty Images)

Also, Vice President Kamala Harris Monday will be in Poland, where American troops will help Ukrainian Refugees, learned Gadget Clock. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will pay a separate visit to Poland on Saturday.

A congressional delegation is scheduled to meet with Harris near the Ukrainian border on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the House of Representatives chamber before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. In Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the House of Representatives chamber before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. In Washington.
(Julia Nikhinson / Pool via AP)
(Julia Nikhinson / Pool via AP)

Also, before Friday, McCall discussed with Gadget Clock’ Harris Faulkner the need for “backbone and imagination” from the United States as the war between Russia and Ukraine escalates.

“We need some imagination and some backbone. Right now we’ve got 40 miles of caravans in all their tanks. They’re really sitting ducks. Why can’t we come up with some plan to get them out, and it can be avoided, to be a really bad scene The bad news is coming from Ukraine and lots of destruction and death. “

“They’re getting drones from Turkey, and I want to see all the options on the table. We’re going to meet the 82nd Airborne there to see what we can do creatively, get weapons and stop this nightmare. From moving forward,” he said.

