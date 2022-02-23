World

McConnell, Braun call for investigation into charitable bail organizations receiving taxpayer dollars

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
McConnell, Braun call for investigation into charitable bail organizations receiving taxpayer dollars
Written by admin
McConnell, Braun call for investigation into charitable bail organizations receiving taxpayer dollars

McConnell, Braun call for investigation into charitable bail organizations receiving taxpayer dollars

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Republican senators want a public inquiry into the financing of taxpayer dollars to charitable bailouts, which will get the convicted criminals out of jail before their court hearings.

Indiana Sen. Mike Brown and Mitch McConnell, a Republican leader in Kentucky, wrote a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Tuesday urging non-partisan, fact-finding bodies to dig into nonprofits that provide bail services.

Sen. Mike Brown, a Republican from Indiana, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Via Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg Getty Images)

Sen. Mike Brown, a Republican from Indiana, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Via Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg Getty Images)

“We are deeply concerned about the possibility of taxpayer dollars being allocated to nonprofits that post bail to individuals but are not liable to the same criteria as conventional bail agents within their jurisdiction,” the senators wrote in a letter to GAO first obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

NY bail reform has been pushed from the victims of crime to emotional protest

Senators want a list of federally funded nonprofits that provide bail services, how much taxpayer dollars they receive, and whether there are any restrictions on the use of federal dollars to get people accused of crimes out of prison.

The request comes amid a rise in violent crime, progressive bail reform in places like New York, and high-profile incidents in both senators’ home states where charities have posted bail for alleged perpetrators.

Last year in Indianapolis, the non-profit organization The Bail Project posted bail for people who went to murder during a pre-trial release. The Bail Project received $ 250,000 from the City of Indianapolis and the Central Indiana Community Foundation, according to an affiliate of local Fox 59.

Quintage Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Quintage Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
(Louisville Correctional Division)

READ Also  Clutterbuck Scores 2, Varlamov A Wall In Net As Islanders Top Bruins – Gadget Clock

And in McConnell’s home state, Black Lives Matter (BLM) has teamed up with the Lewisville Community Bail Fund to post bail for Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s suspected suspect Quintage Brown. Brown complains Attempted murder Greenberg, the candidate’s campaign headquarters in the Butchertown area of ​​Louisville, Kentucky.

Quintage Brown: BLM Louisville, Bell Fund team to post bail on suspicion of shooting: report

The senators said it was “appropriate” for the GAO to commission a study on these groups so that “Congress can identify the misuse of funds for undesirable purposes.”

In contrast to Republicans sending letters to the Biden administration which they ignore because they are in the minority, GAO does not take politics into account and according to GAO spokesman Chuck Young “considers both sides of the isle equally.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K., speaks to reporters after a Republican strategy meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K., speaks to reporters after a Republican strategy meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Washington, DC.
(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

The GAO has requested a bail investigation and will go through the normal review process before making a decision, which usually takes several weeks, Young said.

The review process will look at practical issues, such as ensuring that other government agencies are not already investigating and whether GAO can gain the necessary access to the documents.

“We accept most requests from Congress unless it comes from a relevant committee that has jurisdiction,” Young told Gadget Clock Digital.

Brown and McConnell were joined in the letter by Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala, a top Republican on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, as well as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Hager of Tennessee.

READ Also  Meta shares plunge more than 20% after posting rare profit decline

#McConnell #Braun #call #investigation #charitable #bail #organizations #receiving #taxpayer #dollars

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment