McConnell, Braun call for investigation into charitable bail organizations receiving taxpayer dollars



Exclusive: Republican senators want a public inquiry into the financing of taxpayer dollars to charitable bailouts, which will get the convicted criminals out of jail before their court hearings.

Indiana Sen. Mike Brown and Mitch McConnell, a Republican leader in Kentucky, wrote a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Tuesday urging non-partisan, fact-finding bodies to dig into nonprofits that provide bail services.

“We are deeply concerned about the possibility of taxpayer dollars being allocated to nonprofits that post bail to individuals but are not liable to the same criteria as conventional bail agents within their jurisdiction,” the senators wrote in a letter to GAO first obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

Senators want a list of federally funded nonprofits that provide bail services, how much taxpayer dollars they receive, and whether there are any restrictions on the use of federal dollars to get people accused of crimes out of prison.

The request comes amid a rise in violent crime, progressive bail reform in places like New York, and high-profile incidents in both senators’ home states where charities have posted bail for alleged perpetrators.

Last year in Indianapolis, the non-profit organization The Bail Project posted bail for people who went to murder during a pre-trial release. The Bail Project received $ 250,000 from the City of Indianapolis and the Central Indiana Community Foundation, according to an affiliate of local Fox 59.

And in McConnell’s home state, Black Lives Matter (BLM) has teamed up with the Lewisville Community Bail Fund to post bail for Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s suspected suspect Quintage Brown. Brown complains Attempted murder Greenberg, the candidate’s campaign headquarters in the Butchertown area of ​​Louisville, Kentucky .

The senators said it was “appropriate” for the GAO to commission a study on these groups so that “Congress can identify the misuse of funds for undesirable purposes.”

In contrast to Republicans sending letters to the Biden administration which they ignore because they are in the minority, GAO does not take politics into account and according to GAO spokesman Chuck Young “considers both sides of the isle equally.”

The GAO has requested a bail investigation and will go through the normal review process before making a decision, which usually takes several weeks, Young said.

The review process will look at practical issues, such as ensuring that other government agencies are not already investigating and whether GAO can gain the necessary access to the documents.

“We accept most requests from Congress unless it comes from a relevant committee that has jurisdiction,” Young told Gadget Clock Digital.

Brown and McConnell were joined in the letter by Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala, a top Republican on the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, as well as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Bill Hager of Tennessee.