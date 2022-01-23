McConnell Responds Defensively To Criticism Of His ‘African American’ Comment



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell pushed again Friday towards the uproar over a remark he made about African American voters, calling the criticism directed his manner “outrageous.”

McConnell had been accused of racism for saying that “African American” voters forged ballots at comparable charges to “Individuals.” The remark implied that Black voters are by some means not American and underscored the issues of voting rights advocates that Republicans in state legislatures throughout the nation are explicitly looking for to disenfranchise Black voters.

Following a speech Friday at an annual convention in Louisville, the Republican chief stated he misspoke Wednesday when he made the remark throughout a Washington information convention.

“I’ve by no means been accused of this kind of factor earlier than, and it’s hurtful and offensive,” he stated. “And I feel a number of the critics comprehend it’s completely nonsense.”

McConnell on Wednesday had stated that “African American voters are voting in simply as excessive a proportion as Individuals.” McConnell defined on Friday that he ought to have stated the phrase “all” earlier than “Individuals.”

He additionally defended his report on race by noting that he attended the Rev. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington in 1963. He additionally stated he helped manage a civil rights march at Kentucky’s state Capitol and was current when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

When requested what he would say to those that had been offended by his phrases, McConnell stated he would focus on his report regarding voting rights, and introduced up his function as a mentor to Kentucky's Lawyer Normal Daniel Cameron, who's Black and considered one of many Republicans who got here to the minority chief's protection this week.

“I feel he would affirm with you that I recruited him to run. I’ve supported him, and I’m happy with him,” McConnell stated. “I’ve had African American speechwriters, schedulers, workplace managers through the years.”

Charles Booker, a Kentucky Democrat operating for the U.S. Senate, had been amongst many who had blasted the Republican earlier within the week. Booker, who’s Black, didn’t again down from criticizing McConnell on Friday.

“Mitch McConnell desires you to comprehend it’s advantageous for him to dam Voting Rights as a result of he has Black pals,” tweeted Booker, who unsuccessfully ran for McConnell’s seat in 2020 and is difficult GOP Sen. Rand Paul this yr.

McConnell tried to rebuff issues amongst Democrats that GOP state lawmakers throughout the nation are attempting to disenfranchise minority voters by pointing to record-high turnout for all voters within the 2020 election.

Federal laws like the sort he and different GOP lawmakers blocked on Wednesday additionally wasn’t essential, he stated, as a result of the Voting Rights Act was nonetheless legislation and issues over particular state voting legal guidelines might be labored out by way of the court docket system.

“They co-opted Congressman Lewis’ identify, caught it on a invoice that actually was not associated to the Voting Rights Act … with a purpose to attempt to obtain a partisan benefit by federalizing election legal guidelines,” McConnell stated, referencing the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.

The a part of the invoice named after Lewis, the late civil rights chief and Democratic congressman from Georgia, would have up to date the Voting Rights Act and was a direct response to a Supreme Court docket ruling that weakened the legislation's oversight of states with a historical past of discriminating towards Black and different minority voters.