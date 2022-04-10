McConnell says Democrats ‘headed toward a pretty good beating’ in midterms



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ki. Sunday said Democrats were heading for a “pretty good beating” in the midterm elections because of the failure of the Biden administration.

Appearing on Gadget Clock Sunday, McConnell said he was confident Republicans would regain a majority in the House and Senate because of the “incompetence” of the Biden administration in matters such as the economy and foreign policy.

The senator said, “His policies did not work, starting with the immediate withdrawal of bad advice from Afghanistan, which has become a metaphor for the incompetence displayed during this administration.” “None of the policies they have followed have worked well.”

“The economy, the rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan, the domestic energy problem that we are already discussing, crime, the problem of public education – these administrations have really got their hands full, and I think they are going to have a nice beating in the autumn election,” he said.

McConnell said if Republicans reconcile Congress in November, they will be able to “ensure” that the president rules as moderate.

“Of course, we need to work with the administration to see what we can agree on,” he said. “Biden ran as a moderate – if I were the majority leader in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy was the speaker in the House, we would make sure Joe Biden was a moderate.”

McConnell comments after a recent Gadget Clock national voter poll that Biden’s overall job rating is under water by 9 points (45% approval vs. 54% disapproval) and his economy by 21 points (38% approval, 59% disapproval).

Clinton’s former adviser and pollster Mark Payne told Gadget Clock on Friday that Biden “suffered a major blow to the way he handled Afghanistan” but recently lost “one of his key features, which was always desirable.”