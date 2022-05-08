McConnell says national abortion ban is ‘possible’ if Roe v. Wade is overturned



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ki. He said a nationwide ban on abortion would “probably” happen if the Supreme Court overturns Rowe v. Wade this summer.

In an interview with USA Today published on Friday, McConnell suggested banning a national abortion but noted that such discussions are premature.

“All of this puts the car before the horse,” he said.

Asked if a conversation about a national abortion ban was debatable, the senator said federal restrictions were possible in that way.

“If the leaked opinion becomes the final opinion, then law enforcement agencies – not just at the state level but at the federal level – can certainly legislate in that area,” McConnell said.

“And if that was the final decision, it was that it should be resolved in one way or another in the legislative process. So yes, it is possible,” he continued.

This comes after Politico released a draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito last week, indicating that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Rowe v. Wade. The court ruled in a landmark 1973 decision that a woman has a constitutional right to abortion under the 14th Amendment right to privacy.

McConnell said in an interview that Republicans have made their position clear on abortion.

“On the issue of abortion, I think it’s pretty clear where Senate Republicans stand,” McConnell said. “And if and when the court makes a final decision, I hope everyone will be more precise. But I don’t think it’s a secret where Senate Republicans stand on this issue.”

After the Politico draft was released, McConnell and his Republican colleagues criticized the leak. The Kentucky senator said in a speech to the Senate floor Tuesday that the judiciary should investigate and pursue criminal charges against anyone responsible for the leaks.

But Democrats are frustrated with the content of the draft, fearing the possibility of overturning Rowe v. Wade.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, condemned the draft opinion after it was reported Monday evening.

“If the report is correct, the Supreme Court is ready to impose the biggest rights restrictions in the last fifty years – not just on women, but on all Americans. As a matter of urgency, “the two lawmakers said in a joint statement.

The count is expected to force a vote in the Senate this week to codify Rowe v. Wade, although the measure is likely to fail because it will not have the 60 votes needed to pass. The vote, however, will force Republicans to go on record before the mid-2022 election.

And Rowe vs. Wade supporters have taken to the streets to protest the leaked opinion, even showing the houses of conservative judges to express their anger.

The protests erupted after White House judges refused to denounce staff members who published a map of their home address.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said, “I think the president’s view is that there is a lot of emotion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from a lot of people in this country about what they saw in the leaked document.” Thursday briefing. “We clearly want the privacy of the people to be respected. We want the people to protest peacefully if they want to – to protest. That must be the view of the President.”

Pro-choice groups named after the late Liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg are also expected to protest in Catholic churches on Mother’s Day after Ruth St. As, urging her Twitter followers to protest the possible overturning of the High Court by Rowe v. Wade in their local Catholic churches. .

“Whether you are a ‘Catholic of choice’, a former Catholic, of any other faith or belief, acknowledge that six extremist Catholics have begun to overthrow the Rock,” the group wrote in a Tweet Tuesday. “Stand at a local Catholic church or May 8th.”