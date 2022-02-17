World

McConnell slams Louisville BLM for helping bail out man who ‘tried to literally murder a politician’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday criticized the Black Lives Matter Lewisville chapter for helping to secure a six-figure bail for a man who “literally tried to assassinate a politician” is running for mayor.

“This far-left Black Lives Matter activist and Defend-the-Police cheerleader enters the headquarters of the Jewish Democrats’ campaign and fires,” McConnell, R.K. He acknowledged that the situation was being investigated This includes the “mental state” of the suspect, McConnell said.

Quintage Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

“But guess what: he’s already been released from prison. He’s already been released from prison,” McConnell added. “A leftist bail fund has partnered with BLM Lewisville to bail him out. Less than 48 hours after the activist literally tried to assassinate a politician, the far left left their comrades out of jail on bail.”

The worker McConnell is referring to is Quintage Brown, who was arrested earlier this week after police shot mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in his campaign office.

WHAS11 Black Lives Matter Lewisville reportedly partnered with the Lewisville Community Bail Fund to grant Brown $ 100,000 bail on Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, walks the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Photographer: Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images

McConnell attacked Democrats and corporations for supporting the Black Lives Matter both financially and rhetorically. And he warned that the Black Lives Matter mentality was only spreading beyond the protesters. As an example, McConnell pointed to Minnesota prosecutors who burned a pan shop during the 2020 Minneapolis riots and were in favor of a lenient sentence for someone who killed someone.

The GOP leader added that the media coverage of the apparent assassination attempt against the Democrat mayoral candidate was significant.

“I’m convinced that if conservative activists try to assassinate a politician, regardless of his or her mental state, the media will open 24/7 national conversations about eloquence on the right,” McConnell said.

Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg is speaking at a news conference in Louisville on Monday, February 14, 2022. Greenberg was shot at a publicity office Monday morning but was not hit, although a bullet ripped through a piece of his clothing, police said.

Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of undesirable danger after entering Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and firing multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said.

No one was injured, but Greenberg’s shirt was hit by a bullet, police said.

Brown previously worked as an intern and editorial columnist for the Louisville Courier-Journal, according to the newspaper. He shared a short promotional video on Twitter in December stating that he is vying to represent District 5 for the Lewisville Metro Council in 2022.

Houston Keane of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


