McConnell slams mandates after Super Bowl, says ‘political science’ only science that changed

10 seconds ago
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell aimed to keep children masked at the school, pointing to many unmasked “rich celebrities” at Sunday’s Super Bowl while the kids were still forced to wear covers.

“The only science that has changed in the last two weeks is political science,” McConnell said Monday. “Even as Democrats allow adults to return to normal, they are holding on to their emergency power over K through 12 classrooms.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

(Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

California Mask Mandate High Bowl Celebrities Overlooked by Super Bowl LVI

McConnell seems to be referring to multiple high-profile personalities during NBC’s Super Bowl coverage, including J-Z, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Social media users quickly tuned in to the broadcast, quickly pointing out that California schoolchildren are still subject to strict COVID-19 bans, including the mandatory use of masks.

LeBron James at the Super Bowl LVI

(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

“Here’s a video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California has to wear them to school tomorrow,” Clay Travis of Outkick.com tweeted during the game. “They must have been holding their breath throughout the game.”

McConnell was among those who noticed that young students who watched the game would be forced to “cover their faces” at school the next day.

“Americans who saw the Super Bowl rarely saw rich celebrities having a great time with masks,” McConnell said. “But under Democrat policy, first-graders who saw that big plus party last night had to wake up this morning and cover their faces … to go to school.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

Kentucky lawmakers further argued that people “know for months” that vaccines work to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to a level that allows them to return to normal.

“We know … that this variant is significantly lighter,” McConnell said. “We have known for months that universally available vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalization or death to many routine risk levels that we all face constantly in our daily lives.”

