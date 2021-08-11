McDonald’s Franchise Settles Suit Involving ‘Dog Diaper’ Masks

There have been many confrontations over workplace safety since the start of the pandemic. One of the strangest has just been solved: the dog diaper case.

Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland, Calif., Said their employer provided them with masks made from diapers instead of bona fide masks at the start of the pandemic last year. They also received masks made from coffee filters, they said.

After complaining, employees said, they were given appropriate disposable masks, but were told to wash them and reuse them until they frayed. The allegations were included in a subsequent lawsuit, which argued that the franchise owner’s inattention to safety resulted in an outbreak of Covid-19 among workers and their families.

Now the workers and the franchise owner are announcing a settlement in which the restaurant has agreed to apply various safety measures, including social distancing, contact tracing and paid sick leave policies. The regulations also provide that a board of directors and employees will meet monthly to discuss compliance with prescribed measures and the need for further measures.