McFarland says Biden should focus on making US world’s ‘energy superpower’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine



Orlando, FLA. – Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser Katie McFarland says President Biden’s focus should be on the United States becoming a “world power” in response to Russia’s multilateral war against Ukraine.

In an interview with Gadget Clock on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), McFarland responded to the president’s speech Thursday morning.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The president announced additional sanctions on Russia and the deployment of an additional 7,000 US troops to Germany – maintaining that US forces would not fight in Ukraine.

“Great sound. No big deal,” McFarland said of Biden’s speech. “The only thing that really matters – the only thing that will affect Russian behavior – is to get them out of the international banking system, and he won’t. Why? Because the Germans and the French and the Italians – nobody wants to go with it. Why? Because They all depend on Russian energy, Russian oil and natural gas. “

“So, if you take Russia out of the international banking system, it’s not a big deal for the Americans, it’s a big deal for the Europeans,” he said. “They can’t give it up.”

McFarland, however, devised a “plan” to restore American independence.

“The American people in Biden should have been told, I’m changing course, and I’m going to reopen American power generation, oil, natural gas, Keystone pipeline, liquefied natural gas terminals,” he said, adding that he should have told Europeans “I’m your back.” Got it, I’ll give you energy security. Don’t rely on this incredible Russian thing. We’ll sell you at a good price. “

Biden announces more Russian sanctions for war in Ukraine, 7,000 more US troops in Germany

“Cheap, reliable, clean, American natural gas,” he said. “And then he should have said back to the Russians, I’m going to pump a lot of oil from an American company. I’m going to pump a lot of oil and natural gas from Saudi Arabia and our Arab allies. We’re going to lower that price and you’re going bankrupt.”

“Here’s the thing,” he said. “We have it. Donald Trump got us there, and American ingenuity and techno-people and engineers, and they found a way to get oil and natural gas out of the rocks, and it turns out we’re sitting in the biggest oil tank Natural gas somewhere. “

He added: “But Americans just do their job. Get out of the way, let that energy industry work, and then we will become a power superpower, not just for North America, but for the world.”

For troops on the ground, McFarland said the Ukrainians “do not want US troops.”

“We are not part of it. We should not keep US troops in Ukraine,” he said. “If the Ukrainians want to fight on their own, you know, give them what they need to fight on their own, for their own good. But this is not our fight.”

“What we’re fighting, though, is NATO,” he continued. “And the big question is, if Putin is encouraged by Ukraine, and we will know in the next 48 hours whether he gets a pro-Russian puppet government in Ukraine, does he want to go further or will he decide that he probably got it. Taste?

“We don’t know,” he said.

McFarland, meanwhile, said Biden was “strengthening American forces in NATO countries” to “evacuate the Americans” and “because of the coming humanitarian crisis, because, as you know, millions of Ukrainians are crossing the border into Poland and other countries.”

But McFarland raises the question of whether NATO allies will “stay” with the United States if it is “difficult.”

“I don’t know. There are a lot of unknowns,” McFarland said.