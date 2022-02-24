World

McFarland says Biden should focus on making US world’s ‘energy superpower’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

25 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
McFarland says Biden should focus on making US world’s ‘energy superpower’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
Written by admin
McFarland says Biden should focus on making US world’s ‘energy superpower’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

McFarland says Biden should focus on making US world’s ‘energy superpower’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Orlando, FLA. – Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser Katie McFarland says President Biden’s focus should be on the United States becoming a “world power” in response to Russia’s multilateral war against Ukraine.

In an interview with Gadget Clock on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), McFarland responded to the president’s speech Thursday morning.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The president announced additional sanctions on Russia and the deployment of an additional 7,000 US troops to Germany – maintaining that US forces would not fight in Ukraine.

“Great sound. No big deal,” McFarland said of Biden’s speech. “The only thing that really matters – the only thing that will affect Russian behavior – is to get them out of the international banking system, and he won’t. Why? Because the Germans and the French and the Italians – nobody wants to go with it. Why? Because They all depend on Russian energy, Russian oil and natural gas. “

Oil pump jack on a field with wind turbines at Corpus Christi, Texas, USA, Friday, February 19, 2021. Photographer: Eddie Seal / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Oil pump jack in a field with wind turbines on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. Photographer: Eddie Seal / Bloomberg via Getty Images

“So, if you take Russia out of the international banking system, it’s not a big deal for the Americans, it’s a big deal for the Europeans,” he said. “They can’t give it up.”

McFarland, however, devised a “plan” to restore American independence.

READ Also  Omicron Hospitalization Shorter Than Delta, Study Says – Gadget Clock

“The American people in Biden should have been told, I’m changing course, and I’m going to reopen American power generation, oil, natural gas, Keystone pipeline, liquefied natural gas terminals,” he said, adding that he should have told Europeans “I’m your back.” Got it, I’ll give you energy security. Don’t rely on this incredible Russian thing. We’ll sell you at a good price. “

Biden announces more Russian sanctions for war in Ukraine, 7,000 more US troops in Germany

“Cheap, reliable, clean, American natural gas,” he said. “And then he should have said back to the Russians, I’m going to pump a lot of oil from an American company. I’m going to pump a lot of oil and natural gas from Saudi Arabia and our Arab allies. We’re going to lower that price and you’re going bankrupt.”

“Here’s the thing,” he said. “We have it. Donald Trump got us there, and American ingenuity and techno-people and engineers, and they found a way to get oil and natural gas out of the rocks, and it turns out we’re sitting in the biggest oil tank Natural gas somewhere. “

He added: “But Americans just do their job. Get out of the way, let that energy industry work, and then we will become a power superpower, not just for North America, but for the world.”

For troops on the ground, McFarland said the Ukrainians “do not want US troops.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
(Pool photo via Yuri Kochetkov / AP)

READ Also  Disturbing Social Media Posts Advise Students All Over Country To Stay Home From School On Friday – Gadget Clock

“We are not part of it. We should not keep US troops in Ukraine,” he said. “If the Ukrainians want to fight on their own, you know, give them what they need to fight on their own, for their own good. But this is not our fight.”

“What we’re fighting, though, is NATO,” he continued. “And the big question is, if Putin is encouraged by Ukraine, and we will know in the next 48 hours whether he gets a pro-Russian puppet government in Ukraine, does he want to go further or will he decide that he probably got it. Taste?

“We don’t know,” he said.

McFarland, meanwhile, said Biden was “strengthening American forces in NATO countries” to “evacuate the Americans” and “because of the coming humanitarian crisis, because, as you know, millions of Ukrainians are crossing the border into Poland and other countries.”

Click here for the Gadget Clock app

But McFarland raises the question of whether NATO allies will “stay” with the United States if it is “difficult.”

“I don’t know. There are a lot of unknowns,” McFarland said.

#McFarland #Biden #focus #making #worlds #energy #superpower #Russian #invasion #Ukraine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  While Many Shows Have Shut Down At Least Temporarily Due To COVID, Billy Joel And Others Play On – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment