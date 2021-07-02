mds counseling 2021 supreme Court issued notice to MCC sought date in 21 days

NEET MDS Counseling 2021: The Medical Counseling Committee has not released the NEET MDS Counseling 2021 date. After hearing a petition filed in this regard, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the MCC asking for the date of counseling in 3 weeks.

NEET MDS Counseling 2021: The Supreme Court on Friday heard the petition filed by the candidates awaiting counseling for admission to the courses of MDS i.e. Master of Dental Surgery. After the hearing, the top court has issued notice to the central government and the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Also asked to release the date within three weeks. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS exam was conducted on 16th December 2020 for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses on behalf of National Board of Examinations (NBE). Since then the counseling process has not started yet.

Next hearing on 12th July

Nine doctors of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) had filed a petition in the Supreme Court after the counseling date was not issued even after six months. During the hearing of the petition, a bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah has issued notice to the Centre, National Board of Examinations and others seeking their response. The top court will now hear this petition on July 12, 2021. In this petition the Medical Counseling Committee ( MCC ) was requested to issue early counseling dates in respect of the examination conducted for admission to NEET-MDS on December 16 last year.

The petitioner appealed in the Supreme Court against MCC

Senior advocate Vikas Singh told the Supreme Court that MCC and NBE have not yet issued any update on BDS counselling. It has been said in the petition that these doctors are going to be eligible for NEET-MDS 2021 ( MDS 2021 ) are challenging the delay being done by the Medical Counseling Committee in the announcement of the counseling schedule. Issue instructions to the Medical Counseling Committee to release the counseling date as soon as possible. The National Board of Examinations had also declared the results for BDS candidates for admission to PG courses on December 31, 2020, as per the schedule, but the counseling process is being delayed.

