Meadows Sues Pelosi in Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena

The Justice Department has made a formal recommendation that the committee not immediately announce a date for a vote on the contempt motion against Mr. Meadows, which must be approved and sent to the full House, where legislators will pass it. Mr. Meadows. This will be the third time the committee has held an indisputable witness in a criminal contempt case.

“The selection committee has no choice but to proceed with the contempt proceedings, and the organization in which Mr. Meadows once worked should refer him to a criminal trial,” said Rep. Benny Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi and chairman of the committee. Meadows lawyer, George J. Terviliger III.

The committee has now interviewed more than 275 witnesses and obtained thousands of documents. Collaborators include some members of former Vice President Mike Pence’s inner circle, including Mark Short, his former chief of staff. But under Mr. Trump’s direction, many high-profile witnesses are throwing stones at the panel.

Mr Meadows joins Mr Trump is suing the committee and trying to block his investigation. The former chairman is fighting in court to prevent the release of documents requested by the committee, which he says are subject to executive privileges, but the Biden administration has refused to make that claim.

Mr Meadows, who turned over thousands of pages of documents to the committee, told the panel on Tuesday that he was no longer willing to sit for Wednesday’s scheduled testimony, reversing his agreement with the panel. His investigators interviewed him last week. Committee leaders immediately threatened to accuse former North Carolina Congressman Mr. Meadows of insulting Congress.