Meadows Sues Pelosi in Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
WASHINGTON – President Donald J. Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol in an attempt to block a federal judge. Subnote
Mr Meadows ‘case came just hours after the committee ruled that Mr Meadows’ refusal to appear for a scheduled deposit would proceed with criminal contempt of Congress referral against Mr Meadows.
In his lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, the committee charged him with issuing “two very extensive and unnecessarily burdensome subpoenas,” including one sent to Verizon for his phone and text data.
“Mr Meadows has been forced to pay damages to both for violating the constitution,” he said in his lawsuit.
The Justice Department has made a formal recommendation that the committee not immediately announce a date for a vote on the contempt motion against Mr. Meadows, which must be approved and sent to the full House, where legislators will pass it. Mr. Meadows. This will be the third time the committee has held an indisputable witness in a criminal contempt case.
“The selection committee has no choice but to proceed with the contempt proceedings, and the organization in which Mr. Meadows once worked should refer him to a criminal trial,” said Rep. Benny Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi and chairman of the committee. Meadows lawyer, George J. Terviliger III.
The committee has now interviewed more than 275 witnesses and obtained thousands of documents. Collaborators include some members of former Vice President Mike Pence’s inner circle, including Mark Short, his former chief of staff. But under Mr. Trump’s direction, many high-profile witnesses are throwing stones at the panel.
Understand the US capital riots
On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
Mr Meadows joins Mr Trump is suing the committee and trying to block his investigation. The former chairman is fighting in court to prevent the release of documents requested by the committee, which he says are subject to executive privileges, but the Biden administration has refused to make that claim.
Mr Meadows, who turned over thousands of pages of documents to the committee, told the panel on Tuesday that he was no longer willing to sit for Wednesday’s scheduled testimony, reversing his agreement with the panel. His investigators interviewed him last week. Committee leaders immediately threatened to accuse former North Carolina Congressman Mr. Meadows of insulting Congress.
Min. Thompson said Mr. Meadows provided the committee with some useful information, including a November email discussing the appointment of alternative voters to keep Mr. Trump in power, and a January 5 message about keeping the National Guard on standby.
Mr Meadows also conveyed his text message to the committee, including a member of Congress, in which the MP acknowledged that the plan to challenge Mr Biden’s victory would be “extremely controversial”, to which Mr Meadows responded, “I like it.” And on January 6, he presented a text exchange about the need for Mr. Trump to issue a public statement in his name, urging the mob to stand down.
But Mr. Meadows told the committee that he had turned over the cellphone he used on Jan. 6 to his service provider and had blocked about 1,000 text messages attached to the device, Mr. Thompson said, notifying additional questions and requirements. More cooperation and statement.
“There is no legal basis for Mr Meadows to refuse to co-operate with the selection committee and to answer questions about the documents he has created, the personal tools and accounts he has used, and the events he has written in his newly published book.” Things, his other public statements, “wrote Mr. Thompson.
The committee recently sent a subpoena to telecom companies seeking data on dozens of individuals, including Mr Meadows, prompting his lawyer to object to a request he said asked for “intense personal communication” when it had nothing to do with any legal investigation.
Understand the executive privilege claim of January 6th. Inquiry
A key point has not yet been investigated. The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret in the White House has become a central issue in the House investigation into the January 6 Capital riots. Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records secret and Stephen K. While Bannon has been accused of insulting Congress, the executive’s privilege is denied here:
“Verizon Subpona is looking for Mr. Meadows’ cellphone metadata. It has already provided the selection committee with its responsive text messages, emails and metadata,” his lawsuit states.
According to a committee aide, Subponas, who complied with record-keeping demands sent to 35 technology and social media companies in August, did not search for any communication content, but only the date and time when the call and message occurred.
Another Trump aide, Stephen K. The House voted in October to recommend that Bannon be charged with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the investigation. He was later convicted by a federal grand jury of two counts, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. A judge on Tuesday set a July 18 trial date for Mr Bannon, meaning the selection committee will have to wait a good year, if not longer, to resolve his case and seek any further co-operation from him.
The committee also recommended contempt charges against former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark, who participated in Mr. Trump’s efforts to invalidate the 2020 election results, who refused to cooperate with the investigation. The panel is waiting to complete the referral until it determines how much information Mr. Clark is willing to provide during the scheduled deposit on December 16. Mr Clarke has said he will appeal the Fifth Amendment right against his own accusation.
Another potential witness, John Eastman, a lawyer who wrote a memo comparing some parties to the rebellion blueprint to keep Mr. Trump in power, also indicated that he plans to appeal the Fifth Amendment in response to the committee. Subnote
A third witness, political operative Roger J. Stone Jr. told the committee this week that he, too, plans to appeal the right to plead guilty by refusing subpoena, sitting down for an interview or submitting documents.
“Given that the selection committee’s demand for the documents is more pervasive, overwhelming and understandably broad than anything other than a fishing expedition, Mr Stone has a constitutional right to refuse to respond,” said his lawyer, Grant J. Smith, wrote to the panel.
