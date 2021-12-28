Meaning of success of peasant movement

Manoj Kumar Mishra

The farmers’ movement, which lasted for more than a year, was a complete success in the sense that all the three agrarian reform laws passed by Parliament last year were withdrawn and the government joined with the farmer leaders to get the farmers the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. agreed to form a committee. The farmers sitting on the borders of Delhi returned to their villages celebrating the victory of their movement. The opposition party has been promoting it as the defeat of the government and the leaders of the ruling party started repeating the point of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that due to not being able to explain to all the farmers about the legislation made for the betterment of the farmers, the government has to give them Had to withdraw

Even after the end of the movement, many questions remain in their place. Despite the withdrawal of the law, till when the farmer facing financial crisis will be able to save his field from the moneylenders. Till when farmers across the country will get freedom from middlemen and they will get remunerative price for their crops, not MSP. By when will farming become profitable and there will be less migration from villages due to unemployment, hunger and poverty.

The problem of agricultural laborers living in the village is different. Even though they do not get full benefits of government schemes due to corruption, but their economic condition has improved somewhat. A large number of agricultural laborers improved their economic condition by working in relatively affluent states. The budget of Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) is increasing every year. In the budget of the year 2021-22, the budget of this scheme has been fixed at 73 thousand crores.

Eventually the Prime Minister announced the withdrawal of all three bills and it was decided to form a committee with farmer organizations to get the MSP (Minimum Support Price) to the farmers. Everyone started to feel that after years, agriculture has been brought on the main agenda of the country. In the true sense, the economic condition of all the farmers will improve only when the government makes all-round efforts. The government is taking measures to increase the income of the farmers through various schemes, but the farmers are not getting its full benefits.

There are many schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, system of getting loans from banks at cheap rates, running special trains to transport agricultural produce to different areas of the country, etc., which are helping small farmers a lot. Is. The biggest problem is to take these schemes to every needy and make those efforts in the agriculture sector which will increase the income of the farmers.