Meanings behind Valentine’s Day flowers by color

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR/KOZL) – With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, you might be considering buying flowers for your loved one. It can be tricky picking the right bouquet. On top of considering cost, quantity and availability, you might also be considering the meaning behind flower types and colors.

For example, red roses symbolize love and desire, but roses come in a variety of colors, and each has its own meaning. If you would like to know or be specific, here is what we found, according to Almanac.com:

Rose Color Meaning
White purity, innocence, reverence, a new beginning, a fresh start
Red love, I love you
Deep, dark crimson rose mourning
Pink grace, happiness, gentleness
Yellow jealousy, infidelity
Orange desire, enthusiasm
Lavender love at first sight
Coral friendship, modesty, sympathy

Not everyone agrees with those definitions, however. For instance, many say yellow roses symbolize friendship.

Other flowers bear other meanings. Carnations could represent fascination or a woman’s love.

When it comes to tulips, red ones can represent passion or a declaration of love. Yellow tulips could represent “sunshine in your smile.”

Sunflowers represent loyalty. Daffodils could represent unequaled love. Marigold could represent grief or jealousy. Daisies might represent innocence and loyal love.

It gets even more confusing when you consider that each flower could have a different meaning depending on which lore you listen to.

Nexstar’s KOLR spoke with several florists, and most agreed it’s best for you to choose what you think your valentine would like rather than focusing on the meanings of each type or color.

