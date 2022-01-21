Meat Loaf, Grammy Award-Winning Singer And Actor, Dead At 74



Meat Loaf, the Grammy Award-winning singer and actor, has died. He was 74.

Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday evening together with his spouse Deborah by his facet, the household confirmed in an announcement shared on Fb:

“Our hearts are damaged,” the household mentioned in an announcement.

“We all know how a lot he meant to so lots of you and we actually admire the entire love and help as we transfer by this time of grief in dropping such an inspiring artist and exquisite man,” they mentioned.

“From his coronary heart to your souls…don’t ever cease rocking!” they added.

This can be a growing story. Please verify again for updates.

