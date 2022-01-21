Meat Loaf once claimed Prince Andrew ‘tried to push me’ over Sarah Ferguson: ‘The queen hates me’



Meat Loaf once alleged he bought right into a royal rumble with Prince Andrew.

The rock famous person, recognized for his tracks “Paradise By the Dashboard Gentle,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Unhealthy,” and “I’d Do Something for Love (However I Received’t Do That),” handed away at age 74. The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday, in accordance to a household assertion supplied by longtime agent Michael Greene.

Again in 2003, Meat Loaf recalled how he appeared in 1987’s “It’s a Royal Knockout,” a one-off charity occasion within the U.Ok. The star alleged that he and a “jealous” Duke of York bought right into a brawl over Andrew’s then-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

“It was nice enjoyable. I had a good time,” he informed The Guardian. “Fergie wasn’t precisely flirting with me, however she was paying consideration to me, and I feel Andrew bought just a little – I may very well be incorrect, I am simply studying into this – I feel he bought just a little jealous.”

“Anyway, he tried to push me within the water,” Meat Loaf alleged. “He tried to push me within the moat. So I circled, and I grabbed him, and he goes, ‘You may’t contact me. I am royal.’ I stated, ‘Nicely you attempt to push me within the moat, Jack, I do not give a s—t who you might be, you are goin’ within the moat.'”

“Oh, the queen hates me,” Meat Loaf additionally shared, referring to Andrew’s mom, Queen Elizabeth II.

It’s one in all a number of colourful tales Meat Loaf has informed. In accordance to the outlet, Meat Loaf claimed he once picked up a hitchhiker who turned out to be Charles Manson. The Dallas native additionally alleged that his automotive was utilized by a Secret Service agent on the day of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Andrew, 61, and Ferguson, 62, have been married from 1986 till 1996. They share two daughters.

“Bat Out of Hell,” his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, got here out in 1977 and made him one of the vital recognizable performers in rock.

“Our hearts are damaged to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf handed away tonight,” the household assertion stated. “We all know how a lot he meant to so lots of you and we actually admire the entire love and assist as we transfer by means of this time of grief in dropping such an inspiring artist and exquisite man… From his coronary heart to your souls… don’t ever cease rocking!”

No trigger or different particulars got, however Meat Loaf had quite a few well being scares over the years.

He’s survived by Deborah Gillespie, his spouse since 2007, and by daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday.

The Related Press contributed to this report.